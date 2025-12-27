How Much Will Kyle Wittingham Earn From Michigan HC Job? Contract, Salary Details Revealed

It took the Michigan Wolverines less than a month to find a new coach. However, they have been cooking up something big. Kyle Whittingham has signed a five-year deal with Michigan, and the contract numbers are finally here.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Kyle Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal, sources tell me and @danwetzel,” tweeted ESPN’s Pete Thamel on December 26. “The deal is 75-percent guaranteed, and he’s expected to make $8 million in salary at Michigan in 2026.”
Official word hasn’t dropped yet, and 66-year-old Whittingham’s deal details are still under wraps. Thamel, however, is spilling what the contract’s length will likely be.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kyle Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal, sources tell me and @danwetzel. The deal is 75-percent guaranteed, and he’s expected to make $8 million in salary at Michigan in 2026. https://t.co/wFb7a8PRRU
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2025
How does it compare to what Whittingham drew back in Utah Utes?
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT