How Much Will Kyle Wittingham Earn From Michigan HC Job? Contract, Salary Details Revealed

It took the Michigan Wolverines less than a month to find a new coach. However, they have been cooking up something big. Kyle Whittingham has signed a five-year deal with Michigan, and the contract numbers are finally here.

“Kyle Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal, sources tell me and @danwetzel,” tweeted ESPN’s Pete Thamel on December 26. “The deal is 75-percent guaranteed, and he’s expected to make $8 million in salary at Michigan in 2026.”

Official word hasn’t dropped yet, and 66-year-old Whittingham’s deal details are still under wraps. Thamel, however, is spilling what the contract’s length will likely be.

How does it compare to what Whittingham drew back in Utah Utes?

This is a developing story…