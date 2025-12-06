How to Watch Texas Tech vs BYU: 2025 Big 12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

Essentials Inside The Story Time and date for Texas Tech vs BYU blockbuster

Streaming details for fans to check out the game

Location details of Texas Tech vs BYU game

Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars already met this season, with Joey McGuire’s boys coming out on top. Now, they meet again for the Big 12 championship and a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Texas Tech is arguably having its best season ever and appears locked into a playoff spot with an 11-1 record. However, BYU sits on the outside, needing a win to break in. With the stakes sky-high, here’s a closer look at this thrilling rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the time of the Texas Tech vs. BYU conference championship kickoff?

On Saturday, December 5, Texas Tech will make program history, competing in its first-ever Big 12 championship game. McGuire expressed his excitement for the opportunity and acknowledged BYU’s head coach, Kalani Sitake.

“I’m fired up, man,” the Red Raiders head coach said. “I have a lot of respect for Kalani, I think it’s the best two teams in the conference playing each other. Whenever you look at what we’ve done on the field and the different teams that we’ve played, I’m really excited.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Brigham Young at Arkansas Sep 16, 2023 Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Fayetteville Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Arkansas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNelsonxChenaultx 20230916_usi_sc6_225

To find out whether McGuire’s boys made him proud, fans will have to tune in at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Texas Tech vs. BYU conference championship kickoff?

The Texas Tech vs. BYU Big 12 Conference Championship kickoff is being broadcast on ABC, a development that answered college football fans’ prayers.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back to YouTube TV,” on November 11, YouTube TV took to X to announce its new partnership with Disney+. “Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member.”

After a brief dispute over a new contract, Disney and YouTube TV reached an agreement, restoring access to channels like ABC and ESPN for subscribers just in time for the championship weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, they figured out a middle path. With ABC back in the fold, the Texas Tech and BYU face-off will be taken care of.

Which TV channel is broadcasting the Texas Tech vs. BYU conference championship kickoff?

Disney and ESPN’s $3 billion, decade-long pact with the SEC is paying off in a big way. SEC football has become a ratings cheat code, powering seven of ABC’s ten most-watched games last year. In the two seasons before that, they managed just five top-10 draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this Big 12 matchup doesn’t feature an SEC team, the high stakes for both Texas Tech and BYU are expected to make it a ratings draw for ABC in its own right. Nevertheless, ABC is going to draw a massive audience, since the stakes are high.

ABC’s biggest TV draw of the 2025 season came early, with Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Miami Hurricanes on August 31 pulling in a massive 10.8 million viewers. Right behind it were the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida State and the LSU Tigers vs. Clemson Tigers, each drawing 10.4 million eyeballs.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to stream the Texas Tech vs. BYU conference championship kickoff?

Fans can catch the Texas Tech vs. BYU showdown live on espn.com/live, where the full game will be streamed. Those tuning in through radio can follow the action on KSL 1160 AM, 102.7 FM, or BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, ensuring every play remains covered, no matter how you choose to listen.

As the standoff between NBCUniversal and Fubo continues, many subscribers have been scrambling to find ways to watch Sunday Night Football’s college matchup on November 28. But this week, fans are in luck. The Texas Tech vs. BYU showdown is available to stream for free on Fubo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the Texas Tech vs. BYU 2025 conference championship being played?

The battle between Texas Tech and BYU kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Red Raiders hold a slight edge with one win in their last two games, and both teams are tied 1-1 against the spread. Notably, neither contest has gone over the total.

But while the Red Raiders are new to this stage, McGuire is no stranger to battling under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium.

“The Cowboys’ stadium is one of my favorite places, I have some incredible memories there,” said the head coach in a press conference when discussing Texas Tech’s rematch against BYU. “I think I have 13 of 14 games as a head coach in that stadium.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Joey McGuire’s AT&T Stadium magic strikes again for the Texas Tech Red Raiders remains to be seen, and fans will just have to stay locked in to find out.