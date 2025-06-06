Huge Intel on Multiple 5-Star Prospects to Oregon as Dan Lanning Joins $175M NBA Star for Nike’s Mega Celebration

Well, who is the lucky charm that Eugene got blessed with? It’s none other than the Oregon Ducks head coach, Dan Lanning. When Lanning arrived at Oregon in 2021, 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 8 recruiter in the nation. From 2022-2024, Lanning added two five-star commits and 51 four-star recruits to Oregon’s ranks. And with this, just in a span of three years, the Ducks steadily climbed the ladder from a No. 13 recruit class to a No. 3 recruit class. The 2025 recruiting class also witnessed a glow-up with a No.4 national ranking. So, procrastination for Lanning is a BIG NO NO. He has started his prep for the 2026 class and has to now woo multiple 5-star prospects. But that did not stop him from having fun as he took part in a gala celebration with a $175 million NBA star.

When it comes to the 2026 class, Lanning’s Oregon had a slow start. As per the On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, they are at No.9. The Ducks by far have hunted down one 5-star, four 4-stars, and two 3-stars, seven commits in total. There prevailed a recruiting slum in Eugene. Lanning last recruited on February 26, when they got that 4-star safety, Xavier Lherisse, from Florida. While they tried to woo Jared Curtis hard, the young chap chose to hit a U-turn and go back to Georgia. However, it’s not the right time to brood over the pace of the recruiting. The days ahead need Lanning to be in his best version.

On the June 5th episode of the On3 Recruits podcast, Josh Newberg gathered updates about where the Ducks stand in the recruiting trail from Steve Wiltfong. The one 5-star recruit who is snatching away programs’ sleep is none other than the No.1 linebacker of the 2026 class, Tyler Atkinson. Atkinson took an OV to Clemson last weekend (May 31-June 1), and doesn’t have any other official visits on the schedule for this summer as of yet. Now, is it a good sign? Wiltfong shared his take. “The Ducks are in the thick of it to sign the Loganville Grayson five-star. He loves Dan Lanning. Lanning’s been recruiting him since he was in the eighth grade. Loves the caliber of football that Oregon’s playing. The opportunities on and off the field are exciting for any coveted recruit.” The next on Lanning’s plate is to win back the trust of Richard Wesley.

The Ducks succeeded in bringing the 5-star EDGE in May. Lanning got so excited to break free of the recruitment pause that he celebrated it in a grand way by jumping into the pool with Wesley. But hardly did he expect the young chap to walk back on his commitment. Now, will Lanning be able to hunt him down for the second time? Wiltfong stated, “Well, Oregon’s going to have to battle to sign Richard Wesley. But I still think they’re the program to beat. This will be his sixth time on campus. Sees an opportunity to be an instant impact player after Matayo Uiagalelei moves on following the season. The defense is a scheme that he loves. The relationship with guys like Tosh Lupoi is exciting…but him and his family, they want to go out and see what else is out there.”

Lanning now runs the race with Ohio State, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M. But there is nothing to panic. “Everybody’s chasing Oregon. Texas is chasing Oregon. Ohio State’s chasing Oregon, A&M they’re chasing Oregon. We’ll see if anyone can catch the Ducks. The Ducks got to keep running but they’re in a good spot coming into another visit to campus.” Wesley will be back on campus for his official visit the weekend of June 6. Then enters 5-star CB Brandon Arrington. Originally set to take an OV to Eugene on June 13, Arrington will be moving his trip up to this weekend (June 7-8).

“There have been times where Oregon has looked like number one, they may be the biggest threat right now to Texas A&M, and similar to Tyler Atkinson, it’ll be interesting to see what we’re saying about Oregon’s position for Brandon Arrington coming out of his official visit. I have a feeling they’re [Oregon] really going to move the needle,” noted Wiltfong. While Lanning must have been expected to lock himself up and prepare a blueprint to snag the 5-stars, the head coach is taking time off to take a breather.

Dan Lanning shares a moment with an NBA star

Nike is known for hosting their ‘Just Do It’ celebrations in a big way. This time, Lanning got lucky to get an invite from them. After all, his program shares a special bond with the sportswear giant. Last year, in October, Oregon’s NIL collective Division Street collaborated with Nike to create the “What The Duck” Dunk Low collection. So, how could Lanning just miss out on the celebration? On June 5, the Ducks’ head coach shared a clip from some prized moments from the JDI Day.

The caption read, “Great Day at @nike for JDI Day!!! This place gets your HEART pumping! Thank you for the invitation!” That’s where the fans spotted Dallas Mavericks Power Forward, Anthony Davis. The basketball star signed a 3 year, $175,369,471 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the clip, Lanning is spotted sharing the stage with Davis. Now, what better way to rejuvenate oneself away from the chaos that looms around?

Even Pat McAfee could not resist sprinkling salt on Dan Lanning’s fresh wound. Going by how happy the head coach became with Wesley’s commitment, throwing an ‘O’ with his hands in the swimming pool, the decommitment was indeed a big blow. McAfee’s statement might have made Lanning regret his recruiting move harder. On the Pat McAfee Show, he joked, “I don’t like Coach Lanning getting the run-around here by some 18-year-old. He did the whole thing and then two [weeks] later, ‘I’m not doing it anymore.’ …Remember when the coach [Tom Herman] had to send the voicemail singing Justin Bieber? Don’t do it. Can’t have it.” Will the mockery fuel Lanning’s fire to reclaim his crown as college football’s ‘Recruiting King’?