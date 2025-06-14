Huge Savion Hiter Intel Confirms Sherrone Moore’s Plans for Michigan’s Big Recruiting Weekend

Well, one need to be lucky to pass one of the most crucial quality checks in college football. And what’s that? ‘The Paul Finebaum’ quality check. In Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore’s case, he failed to pass it. Last month only, on his podcast, Paul Finebaum shared his honest take on Moore. “I think he’s a good offensive coach, but he’s not sure as a head coach he’s going to dramatically impact the game.”

Even though Moore’s connection with the Wolverines goes back to 2018, somehow his first season had hit a nose dive. More so, after Jim Harbaugh brought the Natty. Yes, under the debut coach, they couldn’t make it to the playoffs. However, we can’t deny that Moore is excelling in one of the very important fields of head coaching. That is recruiting. His mission steps into the third week.

On June 13, On3’s EJ Holland tweeted, “Michigan is set for a MASSIVE third official visit weekend‼️” Something is cooking in Ann Arbor as the tweet read, “Intel, evaluations, a mystery recruit and what the Wolverines can do to win each recruiting battle.” Want to know the number? Reports say Moore is to host 14 recruits for its third official visit weekend of the summer. To start with is the Mineral Louisa County running back Savion Hiter. Hiter named Michigan his leader following his junior season. However, he has not been to campus this calendar year. That’s what opened the gates to Moore’s competitors like Ohio State and Tennessee, and they dived into the race. What makes Hitler a hot recruit?

He wears defenses down with his punishing running style and is very capable of breaking off big runs. Hiter ran an 11.1 100-meter as a freshman and has plenty of speed, too. And how much is he inclined to board Moore’s wagon? “I feel like I’m a priority for them. They are a big program for running the ball. You saw it this year. They have a history of great running backs coming out of there like Blake Corum, who is from Virginia. I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey,” shared the young chap. The next up in line is Chesapeake Oscar Smith’s wide receiver, Travis Johnson. Well, his first is the real USP. Having made visits to Penn State and South Carolina, already Michigan is in he backseat. However, he sounded confident about Moore’s squad.

“I’ve already seen all I’ve needed to see from Michigan. I love Michigan. I can’t wait to get back out there. I would say just spending more time with the players. But you already know I’ve been there a lot.” Then there is No.17 linebacker of the class, Anthony Davis from Loganville, Grayson. In this race, Moore will have to count on his linebackers coach, Brian Jean-Mary, who has strong ties in the state of Georgia and has recruited it well everywhere he’s been. Coming fresh off the Ole Miss visit, he has talked highly of Moore’s Michigan. “The culture stood out (on his spring visit). It’s serious but also tight-knit, and you can feel it. Then the support around academics and life after football also stood out.” Then there is No.3 ATH Salesi Moa.

Moore will leave no stones unturned to land him as he has been really impressive at corner this offseason, but may project best as a nickel in Michigan’s defensive scheme. Moa can play safety as well. The Wolverines already hold a special place in his heart. “All around, I like Michigan because I like their facilities, their coaches have good culture, their standard, I just like it all.” Now it’s time for the mystery recruit reveal.

Well, we don’t know the name, but there are hints. Moore’s mystery visitor is already committed to another program. He is a high upside prospect and a two-way star at the high school level. This makes the Wolverines recruit him hard. Some of the other visitors on the list are Chase Calicut, Jordan Deck, Andre Clark, and a bunch of others. In this list, the race to seal the deal with Hiter is going to be a tough one for Moore.

The chase is going to be tough, but Sherrone Moore has a secret weapon

On the UGA Football on Dawg Post podcast, host Brandon Adams shared his take. That’s when he shared how Kirby Smart’s Georgia comes off as the frontrunner. “He is the number one running back in the country, he got an in-home visit from Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford on Wednesday night (May 21). Crawford also saw Savion Hiter on May 2nd.” The fight will be among three college football playoff teams. As the analyst shared, “The Dawgs are in his final four. It’s Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan in no particular order.”

He further added some clarity. “I thought Michigan was the leader for a while, they still might be. I know people up in Columbus at Ohio State, they feel really good about their chances, and I think Tennessee is probably number four in that final four. This is going to come down to Georgia, Michigan, or Ohio State.” Whoever it is, they are going to be really lucky with Hiter. He ran for 1,900 yards last year, 29 touchdowns on just 156 carries. These numbers are the result of his elusiveness, having a power-packed running talent. Now, if in this race, Moore lacks confidence, he can count on his secret weapon. And who is it?

His quarterback is Bryce Underwood. A bit confused, right? The quarterback is playing a huge role in wooing Sherrone Moore’s 5-star hot recruit, Felix Ojo. As Hayes Fawcett reported, “Michigan QB & 2025 No. 1 Recruit Bryce Underwood is recruiting Five-Star OT Felix Ojo to Michigan 👀〽️.” One can spot the social media exchanges between the two. Ojo dropped a cryptic post stating, “@19bryce._ _ Is this da move?” The suspense got 10x when Underwood commented under Ojo’s post, “yk what to do.” Is Moore going to add Underwood as his ‘recruiter-in-chief’ for the big weekend?