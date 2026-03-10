Hugh Freeze Pens Personal Note for Ex-Auburn QB Who Inked $67.5M Deal at Alabama Hero’s Expense

Hugh Freeze may no longer be at Auburn, but he still holds a soft corner for the program. The former head coach took to social media to express his admiration for quarterback Malik Willis, who comes in place of Alabama icon Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins.

“I love my players,” Freeze wrote on X, sharing an old picture with former quarterback Malik Willis. “Past, present and future and rejoice with them in good times and hurt and walk thru the valleys. Truly love Malik and all he stands for. Couldn’t be happier for him. He earned it all!!! Go Dolphins.”

Willis and Freeze have a unique overlap despite never having crossed paths at Auburn. The former Tiger transferred to Liberty in 2019, where Freeze was the head coach. Two years after Willis wrapped up his collegiate career under him, Freeze moved to the Barn. In the three years that the two spent together, Freeze was able to witness the QB developing into an absolute weapon.

Malik Willis had to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Over the next two years, he racked up a total of 6,929 offensive yards and 45 total touchdowns. The quarterback must be grateful to Freeze, since Liberty did not have much to rely on when Willis hit the portal; he barely took any snaps at Auburn. But as it would prove later on, that gamble paid off well for both.

Willis shockingly fell to the third round in the 2022 draft, landing at Tennessee. Four years on, he now has the chance to replace one of the league’s greatest. Filling in for Tua Tagovailoa will be a massive challenge for someone who only has 1,725 total offensive yards in his resume. However, this former Tiger will play an important role in the new-look Miami Dolphins.

What Malik Willis brings to the table at Miami

Willis’ new contract gives him 62.3 million more than his rookie contract. The career jump is massive, since he is no longer the guaranteed second fiddle on the team. Just like how Hugh Freeze took a leap of faith and recruited him for Liberty, the Dolphins are also hoping that this gamble will pay off based on what they have seen from the QB. General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, head coach Jeff Hafley, and Willis were together at the Packers.

Tagovailoa became one-dimensional to the offense as a pure passer, which is the biggest area where Malik Willis makes a difference. The former Alabama QB had a really bad season and even had to be benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. Tagivailoa also threw an alarming total ot 15 interceptions. Willis, however, recorded zero interceptions in his time with the Packers. His accuracy has also significantly improved over the years.

Auburn fans must surely be happy seeing their icon replace a troubled Tagovailoa. The latter torched the Tigers in the 2018 Iron Bowl, a painful memory for the Barn. If Willis is able to reach his Auburn-level of talent at Miami, fans will have yet another reason to rub some salt in Alabama’s wounds.