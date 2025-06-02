$110M B1G Coach Put On Hot Seat by Fox Analyst as New 5-Star Commit Draws Raiders Rookie Comparison

A $110 million man in the Big Ten is now feeling $110 million worth of heat. When he first pulled up in L.A., folks figured the trophies were already halfway to Heritage Hall. The man had just walked away from a 55–10 run at Oklahoma, three College Football Playoff trips, and a Heisman-winning quarterback. But now, three seasons later, the tune’s changed. The glow’s dimmed. And on June 1, a national analyst just gave USC a not-so-subtle reminder that this dream hire could turn into a costly mirage if 2025 doesn’t go right.

We’re talking about Lincoln Riley. The one-time Oklahoma golden boy rolled into USC with a Heisman in his rearview and a 10-year deal fat enough to make SEC boosters blink. He started strong in 2022—11-3 with Caleb Williams hoisting the Heisman—but that flash turned into fizzle. The 2024 campaign crashed to a 7–6 finish, and the fanbase that once rolled out the red carpet is now wondering if they jumped the gun on that statue.

Fox Sports analyst RJ Young didn’t sugarcoat it when he hopped on his “No. 1 College Football Podcast” on June 1st. “What are we looking for from Lincoln Riley going into this season? Take a look at the schedule,” he said, before laying out what he called an honor-mode run. “I expect them to be no worse than 4-0 when they get to their first ranked opponent.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first four should be cupcakes—Missouri State, Georgia Southern (aka the Clay Helton Bowl), a broken-down Purdue team, and Michigan State. “Purdue was worse than Florida State last year. Give that some thought,” RJ quipped. Michigan State shouldn’t be a problem either, but things heat up quickly with a potential top-10 Illinois team.

“But then you run a gauntlet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

After cruising past Michigan State and maybe Illinois, the B1G buzzsaw begins: Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, Oregon, UCLA. RJ wasn’t pulling punches: “I think that when we look at SC, we’re gonna ask the question: What are they gonna be like in 2027? What are they gonna be like in 2028? To which you might ask the question—is Lincoln Riley still gonna be around for this?.. if they go 5-7 this year, say they don’t make a bowl game—he’s on a hot seat. I don’t know that he’d get fired for that, but we’d have the conversation.”

And he’s not wrong. For $110M, expectations aren’t just high—they’re absurd. Bowl eligibility is the bare minimum. Anything less than 8-9 wins, and USC fans will start eyeing the eject button.

Lincoln Riley’s very own Brock Bowers

Out in SoCal, there’s another headline bubbling up—one that’s got USC fans thinking beyond just 2025. Enter Mark Bowman.

The tight end from Mater Dei just gave the Trojans his verbal, and the buzz is LOUD. Not just because he’s the No. 1 TE in the 2026 class. Not just because he’s another blue-chip jewel in USC’s already No. 1-ranked recruiting haul. Nah, it’s because folks are dropping a serious name when talking about him: Brock Bowers. Aka, the best pound-for-pound tight end in the NFL.

247Sports’ Greg Biggins is not afraid of the hype. “Bowman has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year, and there is a lot of validity to it,” he wrote. That’s not light praise. Raiders TE Bowers was a three-time All-American and the engine of Georgia’s offense. Now Bowman, who originally was a 2027 prospect before reclassifying, is being thrown in that convo at 16 years old. And not without reason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s a plus athlete who plays more like a jumbo receiver than a tight end,” Biggins continued. “He runs clean routes and gets a ton of separation.” That alone is rare for tight ends at this stage. But what sets Bowman apart is the whole tool kit. The man’s got quick twitch, body control, elite change-of-direction—stuff that usually doesn’t show up on high school film.

And if you’re wondering if the catch radius is for real, Biggins said it best: “He can dominate in 50-50 and jump-ball situations and has high-level body control and hand-eye coordination.” Translation? Just toss it up—he’ll go get it. USC hasn’t had a real tight end mismatch since the days of Fred Davis. Bowman could be that. He’s got the pedigree (Mater Dei’s factory line stays elite) and the skill set. And in Riley’s offense? This could be the missing piece.

USC’s 2026 class is already top of the charts, and Bowman is the cherry on top. He’s also their first TE commit in this cycle, which means Riley and his staff went all-in on this one. No Plan B. No hedge. They wanted Bowman—and they got him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So while all eyes are on the upcoming gauntlet of a schedule and whether the Trojans can bounce back, there’s a quiet sense that the future might be brighter than ever. But for that future to matter, the present can’t collapse. The Big Ten isn’t forgiving, and the L.A. spotlight never turns off. It’s now or never, and USC’s $110M man better prove he’s worth every cent.