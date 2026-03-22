“I Couldn’t Really Breathe”: Arch Manning Reveals Worrying Health Concern After Undergoing Surgery

Arch Manning’s path back to the field from a minor foot procedure has hit an unexpected and alarming roadblock. The star quarterback is reportedly suffering from a severe allergic reaction that has left him unable to breathe properly.

“My allergies, I kind of picked up this week,” shared Manning while lying down at Lifespring Chiropractic clinic. “I went home, and then I guess from being in an airport, and then came back to Austin, but I came in on Tuesday, and I couldn’t really breathe out of my left nostril.”

This breathing struggle arrives at a frustrating time. Arch Manning is already navigating a delicate recovery timeline following a minor foot procedure in January. Adding a severe sinus block on top of post-op rehabilitation turns a routine allergy into a much deeper, worrying health concern for the young quarterback.

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In the video, the doctor is spotted identifying the pressure points and pressing the sphenoid part of Manning’s head. That part is linked with treating sinuses and allergies.

The clinic offers chiropractic treatment that involves manual therapy and includes exercise and nutritional counseling. According to the sources, chiropractic care deals with spinal adjustments, the body’s command center. It constantly talks to the brain, helping regulate everything, including the immune system. When that signal gets disrupted, the body struggles to fight off stress and allergens.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas Nov 1, 2025 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxWachterx 20251101_jla_wa5_029

Manning rushed to the clinic to work on his mechanics since he has got important events lined up in Texas in the coming weeks with the spring practice. But attending the clinic, he found the root cause of his allergy issue. He got to know how he will have to calm down his nervous system, too, to bring the allergies under control.

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“The cool thing is you came in for sports, but the nervous system controls that,” said Dr. Matt Delgado. “It controls our movement. That’s what we’re working with your nervous system. But in conjunction, it also controls things like sinuses, immune system, sleep, and energy.”

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With his body already stressed from healing the lingering foot issue, Arch Manning’s immune system was naturally vulnerable. Delgado’s approach aimed to reset his nervous system to ensure that both the surgical recovery and this sudden sinus flare-up wouldn’t entirely derail his crucial spring mechanical work.

However, the timing of his recovery did not go as planned, as Manning stayed sidelined in Texas’s first spring practice. But Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian promised Manning’s comeback in the upcoming spring games.

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“He’s right on path to where he thought he’d be, and we’re just not in a rush,” he said. “We’ll get him going more and more as we get through spring.”

In March, Texas has four more practices, while April has eight practices spread out through the month. But that’s not all. Balancing recovery mode and allergy battles, Manning’s got a major “prove it” year ahead in 2026.

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2026 will be the year for Arch Manning to silence the noise

It’s been two months since the last season officially concluded, and On3’s J.D.PicKell came up with an important list. He named it “Most Wrongfully Disrespected,” and in the Top 10 list, Manning found himself in third spot.

Sure, last season he had been inconsistent. In his debut as a starter, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards. One touchdown and one interception came off as a blot on the stat sheet, after he already found himself in the No.1 pick conversation. But as the season started rolling, Manning did show flashes of excellence, ending the season with 14 touchdowns in the last six games. Yet then he was judged too hard because of the expectations that came with his last name.

“What if his last name wasn’t Manning?” PicKell said. “Would you be talking about him the way you’re talking about him in a negative sense?”

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This year, Manning’s got one job. He will have to prove that the hype he has gained is because of his talents and not the family tag. In case he is looking for motivation, Urban Meyer has got him covered.

“Watch, he’ll have a great year this year. Will he have a Peyton Manning-type year? I don’t know that, but they’ve handled it well with Sark down there. I think he’s going to have a hell of a year,” he said on the Triple Option Podcast.

So, it’s high time Arch Manning sorts things out on the health front to sign up for the 2026 battle without any distractions.