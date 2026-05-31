“I Don’t Have That Much…”: Deion Sanders Puts Son in Awkward Spot Over $30K Purchase

Imagine being the guy running a massive digital media empire, only for your legendary Hall of Famer dad to completely max out your credit card in the middle of a vlog shoot. That is the hilarious reality that Deion Sanders Jr. ran into during a recent video for his brand, Well Off Media. While the Sanders household might be about that high-end lifestyle, Bucky pulled back the curtain on how their money dynamics actually work.

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The whole thing started when Deion Jr. was filming a routine vlog on his way to Louisville. He had to pick up a surprise set of wheels for his dad. Jr. was not thrilled about the out-of-the-way errand.

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He complained straight to the camera, telling his fans that he “really didn’t feel like doing this.” But he was just doing what Coach Prime told him to do. His dad told him to just swipe his own card for the $30,000 price tag at the dealership. He promised to pay him back. Jr. had to pump the brakes on that plan. He reminded the multi-millionaire coach that a normal millennial’s limit is nowhere near a celebrity’s black-card credit line.

Imago Credits: Instagram

He could not clear the balance with one swipe. Instead, Deion Jr. had to break the transaction down into multiple smaller payments just to get the card approved at the desk. It was an awkward moment. He bluntly explained the card dilemma on camera: “I said, ‘Bro, my Amex don’t work like your Amex. I don’t have that much charge power as your Amex… I can’t do 30,000 at once.'”

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In a way, this debunks the whole rich pops fallacy. The popular consensus is, majority of folks believe Sanders’ kids have automatic access to a shared pool of unlimited celebrity cash. Seeing Bucky wrestle with a normal credit limit was a reminder that things aren’t always as glamorous as they look on social media.

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Needless to say, Bucky sounded frustrated and amused as he kept joking and complaining about his card’s lack of premium “charge power.” He hunted around the lot for a bit.

Finally, after searching for a while, Deion’s first son settled on a custom-built, blacked-out 2000 Plymouth Prowler as the mystery hot rod. He teased the big reveal to his followers. The entire scenario plays out like a funny family comedy bit. But it highlights the true financial limits of a son trying to build an independent media career. He is doing it without just relying on his father’s deep pockets.

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This $30,000 card roadblock lines up perfectly with a theme Deion Jr. has been pretty vocal about lately. He recently shared a real-life setback when a random cracked rim on his Corvette cost him an unexpected $2,500. He used the moment to publicly clarify that his dad is strictly “not the handout guy.” The family’s visual brand is all about extreme luxury. But Prime expects strict independent financial responsibility from his kids.

This split-payment car anecdote acts as a heavy reality check to that public perception.

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As surprising as it may sound, this $30,000 Amex story comes just days after another luxury car controversy involving the family.

The actual truth behind Deion Sanders’ family’s luxury fleet

Last year, Shedeur Sanders blew up the internet after a Well Off Media YouTube video showed an olive-green Rolls-Royce Phantom being delivered to the Sanders family estate in Canton, Texas.

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Because Shedeur Sanders can actually be heard in the video talking on a FaceTime call during the delivery, social media accounts immediately blasted out claims that the rookie quarterback spent his entire $447,000 NFL signing bonus to buy the car right after getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

The rumor gained steam because Shedeur famously drove a custom black-and-gold wrapped Rolls-Royce during his time playing for Colorado.

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However, the reality behind the scenes was completely different. Shedeur Sanders immediately shut down the rumors on X (Twitter), writing: “Another lie. I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase.” Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders also jumped into the comment section, aggressively labeling the viral reports as absolute “LIES!”

A few days later, Deion Sanders Jr. officially cleared the air on his Well Off Media channel with a video titled “Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING…” He revealed that the $500,000 luxury car was actually sent as a temporary 30-day promotional sample for him to drive and review for his channel, completely disconnected from Shedeur.

At this point, the family’s pretty fed up with pushing back against exaggerated wealth narratives. Maybe that’s the price to pay for being one of the wealthiest and highest-paying coaches in the Power Four.