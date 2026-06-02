“I Had Nothing To..”: LSU AD Breaks Silence on Lane Kiffin’s Public Stance That Has Raised Eyebrows

Lane Kiffin has always been someone who treats his social media like an unfiltered personal journal. Whether it’s him posting a sarcastic Seinfeld GIF at Tennessee or him roasting his daughter Landry over her massive Zara credit card bills. His entire brand is him being loud. This is why his radio silence since May 11 is raising eyebrows.

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The new LSU head coach went offline hours after aiming for Ole Miss’s recruiting strategy during a Vanity Fair interview. Kiffin faced backlash for commenting about grandparents and their tendencies to block prospects, and rumors quickly spread that LSU’s administration may have forced him to go offline. However, when asked whether the LSU administration had anything to do with it, the athletic director of the program squashed those rumors.

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“I had nothing to do with that. Lane is his own person. One thing I don’t do is try to change who my coaches are. They are who they are, and they have their own personalities,” LSU AD Verge Ausberry cleared the rumors when the host asked if he had anything to do with Lane’s sudden decision to stay off the internet while speaking to WAFB-TV.

College football fans understand why this defense matters. Ausberry hired Kiffin in late 2025 with a $91 million contract after previously calling him the “biggest a—-le” during Brian Kelly’s 2021 hiring. By defending Kiffin publicly, the AD is defending his own hiring decision to the skeptical LSU fanbase. He knows authenticity sells.

He pointed to baseball coach Jay Johnson, men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon, gymnastics coach Jay Clark, and women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, wanting all of them to be themselves. Ausberry acknowledged that social media is a powerful tool for recruiting and connecting with younger fans, reiterating that how Kiffin uses it is entirely up to Kiffin. But he also recently met with SEC coaches about conference unity after Kiffin’s comments drew criticism.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Bowl-Houston vs Louisiana State Dec 27, 2025 Houston, TX, USA Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20251227_mcl_la6_044

Meanwhile Kiffin might not be posting online, he certainly is very much blowing up the phones of some people. At least that’s what it seems through Kiffin’s successor and current Ole Miss head coach, Pete Golding’s statement.

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“Lane hits me up every day, so I get twelve text messages a day from Lane. It’s what I decide to look at, so. I was not looking at that one. But no, we’re good.”

What has happened has already happened, and Kiffin would probably like to put that debacle in the rearview. Now, the LSU administration expects Kiffin to keep his eyes strictly on the football field. Ausberry wants the entire department to move past internet distractions and focus on winning their first-ever natty since 2019.

To support this run, the school is fully backing Kiffin by approving a $40 million roster and big-time assistant coach budgets, which include bringing back former national championship coach Ed Orgeron in a support role. Knowing the season starts in late August, the next time Lane Kiffin would post would be around then. However, rival fans don’t buy it one bit.

All against Lane Kiffin

The silence itself became the story. Lane Kiffin built his brand on unfiltered Twitter posts, mixing memes, recruiting pitches, and family moments. When that stopped, rival SEC fans immediately suspected that there was a fair amount of administration pressure, given that they’ve shelled out a lot of money for the former Ole Miss head coach.

A well-known Georgia supporter, Bobby Wilson, mocked Kiffin on X, writing, “LMAO… Act like a punk, get treated like a punk – by the LSU Administration”. The trolling wasn’t about the Vanity Fair comment anymore, but about the silence.

The rest of the SEC fanbase quickly joined the fun with heavy trolling and wild theories. Angry Ole Miss fans are celebrating the silence, calling it karma for how Kiffin ditched Oxford right before their big playoff run.

Florida Gators fans are expressing their relief that they never hired him. Casual SEC accounts are simply laughing at the irony of the loud “King of Twitter” getting completely muted by a single magazine article.

This wave of internet noise explains exactly why Athletic Director Verge Ausberry felt the need to step in. He had to clear the air publicly because the online rumors were starting to overshadow the team’s actual football preparation.