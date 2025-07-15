If NCAA Denies Rahsul Faison, What’s Next for South Carolina Football?

How would you feel if you had all the tools to prove yourself, yet were waiting to be deemed eligible? That’s what has been the case for Rahsul Faison. The Utah State star, who transferred to Shane Beamer’s South Carolina, was the No. 4 running back in the 2025 transfer portal, as per 247Sports. However, due to his hoopla with the NCAA, his fate to be able to play for the 2025 season hangs in the air.

Faison committed to Beamer’s squad in early January this year, after taking visits to Alabama, North Carolina, and Florida State. The Gamecocks could finally let out a sigh of relief as they found what they needed to stabilize an otherwise questionable backfield situation within Faison. But poor Beamer! While the NCAA is yet to arrive at a decision, what if they don’t give Faison a green pass? It would be a big loss for both the Gamecocks and the player.

Faison rushed for 1,109 yards last season at Utah State and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt across 2 seasons with the Aggies. As per Game on Paper, the running back comes with an average of 0.17 EPA per rush last season. With this, he finds himself at par with legends like Omarion Hampton, Ja’Quinden Jackson, and Le’Veon Moss. But all these won’t be of any value if the NCAA refuses to hand Faison the eligibility. His future has been stuck in purgatory for months as the NCAA has drawn out and mulled over whether he is entitled to an additional year of eligibility. Faison, after being inspired by how Diego Pavia’s fight for another year of eligibility paid off, jumped into the portal. Now, what if his luck refuses to favor unlike Pavia?

His final run dreams would remain unfulfilled. After all, 2025 marks his final year of eligibility. Now that he has appointed Darren Heitner, who is in charge of the NIL/eligibility case, the attorney is likely to escalate to higher strata. That would further delay his time to hit the gridiron. We have seen in the case of Pavia how court orders and emergency injunctions followed, even though, finally, he could enjoy the sweet fruits. Heitner’s firm focuses on sports, entertainment, intellectual property, and business law. He has been successful in winning USC men’s basketball player Myles Stute, another year of eligibility. Other than Faison, the NCAA’s decision would also determine Beamer and co.’s fate.

If deemed uneligible, the Gamecocks will lose out on their lead running back this season, who has the potential to be one of the most prolific rushers in the SEC. In that case, Beamer and co. would have no alternative but to seek Faison’s replacement from unproven players at this position. Then comes the NCAA catching the heat for delaying their order on Faison. The Gamecocks’ head coach opened up about his frustration. Back in May, he told reporters, “It’s getting frustrating, just to be completely frank. I understand the NCAA has a lot on their plate, but the fact that they’ve had everything they needed from us since January—we don’t have an answer—it’s frankly disappointing.”

Already, the hashtag “#FreeSul” is being used by the South Carolina Gamecocks community to support Faison. The Faison case sets a precedent on how the NCAA treats JUCO enrollment in the eligibility clock. Whether athletes should be penalized for inactive or limited seasons within that window. Amidst all this hoopla, Beamer stays optimistic.

The Gamecocks’ Rahsul Faison dream remains on hold

Back in 2023, Beamer’s South Carolina football squad really struggled to run the pigskin. Newberry transfer Mario Anderson emerged as the team’s top rusher and had a decent season, but the ground attack managed just 85 yards per game. They added a crown jewel, Arkansas Razorbacks transfer, Rocket Sanders. Joining him was the veteran transfer, former North Texas Mean Green running back Oscar Adaway. But the 2025 picture is different. That’s what makes Beamer desperate about Faison.

The Gamecocks lost two experienced running backs in the offseason to graduation, senior running backs Sanders and Juju McDowell. That’s when seventh-year running back star Faison caught Beamer’s eyes. He rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 carries and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at Utah State, earning him second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. Even though Beamer has already lost his goodnight’s sleep thinking about their Faison fate, he is still striving on some thin hope.

During the SEC Media Days, Shane Beamer sounded confident. “I’m optimistic that it would be potentially this week. Jeremiah Donati [director of athletics, Vandy] has worked really, really hard on this. Our compliance people, the NCAA, they’ve been very forthcoming in their communication regarding what they need, what they’re looking for and the issues they see,” he said. But what if their Rahsul Faison plan falls out?

Well, the Gamecocks didn’t pursue any running back in the spring transfer window as they were anticipating good news on Faison. Now, if their Faison plan goes south, they might count on their 4-star Arkansas transfer, Isaiah Augustave. Still no whistle from the NCAA—Faison’s future remains in limbo.