IN PICTURES: CFP Changes Brand Identity With 5 New Logos

College football has been one of the most evolving sports in America for decades, or even a century. As one era passes, a new one begins. Word is, after 13 years of existence, the Playoff committee is going for a bit of a makeover of the beloved College Football National Championship logo, along with its five playoff bowl game logos.

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On April 15th, CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello hopped onto his X handle and shared this surprise out of the blue. This little facelift or makeover was sparked by a surprising discovery: a huge chunk of fans (about 72%) thought the NCAA was in charge of the playoffs, and only 7% could actually recognize the CFP’s official mark. To clear up this confusion and more, the new system leans heavily into the “CFP” name to make it instantly recognizable as the sport moves into 2026 season.

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The most obvious change is that the long “College Football Playoff” text has been ditched from the primary logo. Instead, the bold letters “CFP” are now tucked right under the iconic football mark. This actually looks pretty clean. This “integrated” style was designed specifically to work better on everything from big stadium screens to the tiny app icons on your phone.

The gold football itself got a bit of a “glow-up” with some subtle but important tweaks. The borders (or “brackets”) on the sides are now thicker and more rounded at the ends. It very much has the actual look of the trophy, unlike the previous one. They’ve also introduced a special “Championship Gold” color that uses a shimmering metallic look to give it a more premium aura.

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To keep everything looking like part of one big team, the refresh includes five new specific logos (or “lock-ups”) for the major bowl games. Now, the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach, and Fiesta Bowls (which host the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds), all have matching branding that features the “CFP” acronym alongside their own classic marks. This helps fans easily see that these bowl games are all part of the official path to the title.

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This new golden look will be the face of college football as we head toward the 2027 National Championship in Las Vegas. However, the rumours of what college football playoffs bring in years to come actually give butterflies in your stomach.

What’s next for college football playoffs?

The world of college football is about to look a lot more like professional sports, especially as we move past the 2026 season.

Last season, the committees and others Power 4 were all hell -bent on expanding the playoff to 16 teams or even 24. However, the Big Ten and SEC could not reach a consensus. So they had to stick with 12 teams for one more year. The heavy hitters (SEC and the Big 10) are the ones calling the shots because they bring in the most viewers. They secured the deal with ESPN that gives them a much bigger piece of the playoff money (29% of the purse) than any other conference (17% or less for the rest of the Power 4 conferences).

Then there’s conference realignment. We’re watching schools like Florida State and Clemson, which are in legal battles and may leave the ACC for better opportunities. Also, a rebuilt version of the Pac-12’s expected to return in late 2026. We’ll also start to see more NFL-style rules becoming common. There’ll be helmet technology for play-calling and the use of two-minute warnings at the end of halves. It’s a brave new world for America’s most beloved sport. Nonetheless, the goal remains the same: a playoff that feels like a month-long national celebration.