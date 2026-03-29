Incoming Transfer Faces Tough Welcome as Kirby Smart Erupts During Spring Practice

No spring practice hits quite like Kirby Smart’s. The head honcho expects nothing less than 100% from his players, even in the off-season, unlike most programs. Every year, University of Georgia students and insiders catch glimpses of Kirby’s wrath (full-on shouting sessions) while passing by the Woodruff Practice Fields, where the Bulldogs usually practice, and of course it quickly finds its way onto social media. This time, the victim is none other than incoming Auburn transfer Amaris Willaims after finding himself on the receiving end after getting cooked.

On March 28th, Amaris Williams just got his “Welcome to Georgia” moment that he’s probably not going to forget anytime soon. UGA Sports’ Rabi Nabulsi took to his X handle of Smart absolutely erupting over Auburn transfer during spring practice.

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The incident occurred during a live 11-on-11 drill at the Woodruff Practice Fields. Amaris Williams, a highly touted EDGE transfer, was repeatedly overpowered by sophomore tight end Elyiss Williams on the run-play. After the third consecutive play where the tight end successfully sealed the edge, Smart’s voice boomed over the practice microphone all the way across the entire campus:

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“Elyiss just destroyed Amaris! Elyiss just destroyed Amaris. Oh, my god… Oh my god… Please don’t put him in against the run! Please don’t put him in against the run! Oh my god!”

Not going lie, it was a pretty brutal call-out for a guy who was one of the top-rated edge rushers in the transfer portal this offseason.

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This brand of “microphone motivation” has become a hallmark of the Kirby Smart era, where no player, regardless of their star rating or transfer pedigree is immune or safe of his public dressing-down. Not even two-time natty-winning QB Stetson Bennett. This incident ‘copy pastes’ legendary eruptions like his viral “break them” speech during the 2021 Florida game or his frequent mic’d-up tirades during his two legendary 2022 and 2023 natty runs.

By calling out a high-profile transfer like Amaris in front of the entire team (and the cameras), he’s testing to see if the kid has the mental toughness m cut-out for the SEC. Then again, it’s a fair, valid crash-out. Smart’s eruption screams a non-negotiable rule in his defense: you cannot rush the passer if you cannot stop the run. By screaming “don’t put him in against the run,” Smart’s basically calling to the entire team that Amari’s currently a situational liability until his physicality actually matches his explosive athleticism.

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The “Williams vs. Williams” battle is actually a great sign for Georgia’s offense, though. Elyiss Williams is currently the talk of spring camp because he’s playing like the second coming of Darnell Washington. On the other hand, Amaris Williams was brought in to fix Georgia’s pass rush, which was a bit “meh” last year.

This whole “tough love” vibe is exactly what Kirby meant when he called the 2026 spring a “6 a.m. grind.” Georgia’s defense actually slipped a bit in the stats. They were uncharacteristically ranked outside the top 100 nationally in tackles for loss last season. To fix that, Kirby is pushing the “bottom of the roster to the top” by making practice harder than the actual games. They are called the 33rd NFL team for a reason.

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End of the day, this viral “lowlight” is probably the best thing that could happen to Amaris Williams. It’s a wake-up call. If he takes this public roasting and uses it to get stronger, he’s going to be a nightmare for opposing O-lines this fall. But for now, he’s definitely the latest member of the “I Got Screamed at by Kirby” club.

How’s Kirby Smart’s spring practice going on?

The spring session consists of 15 practices. The Georgia Bulldogs are in week 2 of spring practice, having kicked off on Tuesday, which is March 17. After watching his offense bail out a couple of times last season, Coach Kirby Smart has set two primary goals for this session: making the offense more explosive and the defense more disruptive after a 12-2 season that ended with a Sugar Bowl loss.

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Needless to say, Gunner Stockton has officially taken the reins as the clear QB1. While there’s been some chatter about his health early in camp, it hasn’t slowed down the overall momentum of the offense. In fact, his limited reps at times have opened a huge door for the young guns, Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery.

Beyond the QBs, the offensive line is already looking beefy and reliable, with guys like John Jackson working primarily with the first-team at right tackle and freshman Zykie Helton earning his stripes.

Of course, spring ball wouldn’t be complete without a bit of an “injury bug” update, and the Dawgs have a few key names on the sidelines right now. Big-time defensive contributors like Jordan Hall (knee) and Gabe Harris (turf toe) are currently out as they recover from surgeries. Mike Bobo’s son, (OL) Drew Bobo’s expected to make a return by summer after his foot injury. Other guys like linebacker Zayden Walker (ankle) and defensive back Kyron Jones (shoulder) are also being held out for the duration of the spring.

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Everything is building toward the big G-Day spring game on April 18 at Sanford Stadium. Until then, the team will keep practicing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. G-Day is a big event where fans get their first look at the new team and see how well the players are working together.