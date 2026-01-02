brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Indiana Forced to Re-Sign Curt Cignetti On Top of Six Figure Bonus Owing to Playoffs Win

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Jan 1, 2026 | 7:41 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Indiana Forced to Re-Sign Curt Cignetti On Top of Six Figure Bonus Owing to Playoffs Win

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Jan 1, 2026 | 7:41 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

People would literally throw a brick at your head and call you insane if, three years ago, you told them the Indiana Hoosiers led by Curt Cignetti would be whooping Alabama 38–3 for a semi-finals spot. The Hoosiers are on a generational run and remain the only undefeated team in the FBS. With their win over Alabama, Indiana is now forced to strike a new deal with Curt Cignetti just two months after signing his previous contract, all thanks to a “Good Faith Market Review” clause.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the final whistle being blown, it looks like Indiana University is about to give head football coach Curt Cignetti a 750k bonus and a big pay raise. Because of the team’s unprecedented success this season and (reaching the College Football Playoff Semifinal), his salary is about to skyrocket to put him among the elite in college football coaching pay.

Honestly, even with the raise, it still looks like a bargain for Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cignetti’s contract has a specific “Good Faith Market Review” clause. Essentially, achieving a certain level of success even like making it to the CFP Semifinal, forces Indiana to sit down and renegotiate his pay.

The goal of this negotiation is to ensure his annual salary is no less than the third-highest among all active college football head coaches nationwide. Right now, he’s currently earning around $11.6 million a year, which is already good, but not quite top-three money yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

To put this in perspective, here’s who Cignetti needs to match or beat. The current top dogs are Kirby Smart at Georgia ($13.28 million), Ryan Day at Ohio State ($12.58 million), and Lane Kiffin at LSU ($13 million). Cignetti is currently sitting just below Riley and Dabo Swinney. The new negotiations mean Indiana has to at least boost his salary to rival these figures.

The first thing the university needs to do is sit down with Curt Cignetti to strike a Cignetti-favoured deal. If the university fails to negotiate a new salary that meets that top-three threshold, the consequences are significant for the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A failure to agree would void Cignetti’s massive buyout clause, which currently sits at $15 million. This would allow him to simply walk away from Indiana for another job without the school getting any compensation. Must admit it’s a clever bit of contractual leverage laid out his agent.

Beyond this review, Cignetti has already earned a stack of bonuses this season. Almost $1.875 million in extra cash for winning the Big Ten, making the CFP, and earning coach of the year awards. Now, he’s set to join the $12+ million club permanently. Solidifying his status as one of the best-paid coaches in the game. 

However, the more important question is can he lock-in on that $2 million natty bonus?

ADVERTISEMENT

Curt Cignetti’s way to natty and cashing in on $2 million bonus check

The chances of Cignetti cashing that check have surged now that Ohio State is officially out of the playoff bracket. The Buckeyes were one of the most dangerous hurdles remaining. Their elimination removes a perennial powerhouse that Indiana would have likely faced in the final rounds. With them gone, the “road to the ring” for the No. 1 seeded Hoosiers is slightly lighter.

Right now, the Indiana Hoosiers are the overall favourite to win the whole national championship. Their current odds sit around +170. Against the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl semifinal, the bookies have Indiana favored to win. Next, they’ll need to handle either Georgia, Ole Miss, or Miami. They’re listed as a four-point favorite in most sportsbooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, Indiana already beat Oregon earlier this season in a week 4 or week 5 matchup. If Cignetti keeps this run going for two more games, he won’t just bring Indiana its first football national title. He’ll also trigger every maximum payout in his contract. You can expect his bonus to jump from $700K to $2 million. Not bad for a state that is known for basketball dominance.

Top Stories

OSU TE Set to Enter Transfer Portal as Ryan Day’s Double Blunder Costs Cotton Bowl Game

Emma Raducanu Takes Risky New Direction to Gear Up for 2026

Everything Ryan Day Said After Miami Beat OSU in Cotton Bowl Game

Mario Cristobal Makes “Cringe” Admission as Miami Legend Who Belittled OSU Loses It on the Sidelines

“Couldn’t Take It Anymore”: Ex-Grand Slam Winner Reveals Why She Decided to Quit Tennis at 26

Brett Favre Clears Stance on Jordan Love Being “Cheap” on Christmas, Shares Gift He Once Gave Sterling Sharpe

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved