Coach Curt Cignetti just turned a regular piece of coaching gear into a big-time payday for Indiana football. The headset he wore while leading the Hoosiers to their legendary 2025 National Championship went up for auction. The word is, things got wild fast, especially in the final hour.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The bidding for Curt Cignetti’s iconic national championship headset officially kicked off on January 26. The auction was part of a weekly “drop” by the Indiana-based memorabilia site Bison Drop. This company releases new Hoosier items every Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the starting bid was set at just $450, the price didn’t stay low for long. By the final hour on February 8, 2026, the price tag exploded into a five-figure blessing, jumping by nearly $90,000 in a matter of minutes. When the dust finally settled, the winning bid hit a staggering $112,500, placed by the user @RAWLES2002KEY.

Truth is, not even one bit of the cash goes into Cignetti’s pocket. All that cash heads straight to Indiana’s NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) fund to support the student-athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were clearly desperate to own a slice of history from that 27-21 win over Miami. To ensure the winner knew they were getting the genuine article, the headset included official authentication documents. To prove the authenticity, they had certificates stating it was Cignetti’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the headset certainly stole the spotlight, it wasn’t the only item that caught fans’ attention. Other game-used treasures, such as Peach Bowl game balls, went for over a staggering $7,000. Even smaller keepsakes, like team-issued towels and Gatorade bottles, sold for hundreds of dollars, showed just how eager Hoosier fans were to celebrate their historic first football championship.

Significantly, this incredible sale blew past other famous coach memorabilia. Cignetti’s headphones dwarfed one notable auction sale, like Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl XXXVI headset, which went for $10,200 back in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This remarkable achievement has truly transformed their 2027 funds, making it a true game-changer. Everyone is eager to join the winning team. Football-related income, such as ticket sales and concessions, has almost doubled, providing the athletic department with a significant cash boost. While 2025 became a historic one, 2026 could be legendary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Hoosiers’ financial plans

The biggest change for 2027 is a new “revenue sharing” system that allows the school to pay players directly. Indiana has already set aside a whopping $21.3 million for this. Most of that money (about 75%) is going straight to the football team to make sure they can keep recruiting the best talent. They’ve also got big-time donors like Mark Cuban and massive NIL collectives like Hoosiers Connect pumping in millions more to keep the momentum going.

On campus, things are getting a high-tech makeover. The university is switching to a brand-new budget model in July 2026 (the start of the 2027 fiscal year) to manage all this growth more efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, some parts of the university are dealing with state funding cuts. The athletic side is thriving so much that they are moving forward with a $110 million multipurpose athletics center and finishing major renovations, such as the $66 million Wright Quad project.

If you’re looking at the 2027 outlook, the Hoosiers are all in. They are spending at a level that rivals the biggest schools in the country, like Miami. The word is that they’re with total player investments projected to top $21 million annually. They’ve even had to trim some regular staff positions to ensure every dollar goes toward the players and the facilities needed to stay at the top of the rankings.