Indiana OC Confirms Injury Report as Fernando Mendoza Tries to Prove Heisman Against Alabama

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 27, 2025 | 8:31 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The injury bug bit the Indiana Hoosiers hard in November. It sidelined Fernando Mendoza and left the O-line banged up and thin. Now, a month later, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan says the trenches are cleared, healed, and back to full throttle. 

“Feel good with all those guys that have been in there playing,” said Shanahan in his latest presser on December 27. “Obviously, some injuries had led to that shuffle. But now that we’re back to basically full strength. Have a lot of confidence in that group as a whole.”

The Indiana vs Ohio State Buckeyes left Curt Cignetti with a fractured lineup. As the Hoosiers celebrate their roster being 100% healthy, their favorite Mendoza might have to prove himself a lot harder, even after bagging the Heisman.  

This is a developing story…

