Injured Colorado WR’s Family Shares Latest Update After Surgery as Deion Sanders Learns Sad News

Essentials Inside The Story Injured Colorado Buffs wide receiver gives out interesting injury update

Impact of the WR on the Buffs program

Colorado falls prey to AP snub

It’s been next-man-up season in Boulder, with Deion Sanders forced to reshuffle the deck week after week thanks to relentless injuries. Before the Colorado Buffaloes played their last game of 2025, wide receiver Joseph Williams was injured and unable to play against the Kansas State Wildcats. Weeks later, Deion’s wide receiver finally delivered a long-awaited post-surgery health update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hey Buff nation! JoJo checking in,” said Williams from his hospital bed as captured and posted by his mom on X on December 16. “Had a successful surgery. Sko Buffs, I love you all. Thank you for all the support.”

Against the Utah Utes, after the 5-yard penalty, Deion’s favorite Julian Lewis completed a 13-yard pass to Williams. On the very next play, instead of throwing, Lewis took off and ran for 6 yards. During that scramble, Deion’s wide receiver was blocking for Lewis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, he got hit or twisted awkwardly while making that block, which caused him to be shaken up. Before the injury bug caught him, he wrapped up the season as Colorado’s No. 2 target, hauling in 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games, including six starts.

That’s how Williams decided to bring his next chapter to Boulder. After making noise at Tulsa, where he emerged as the AAC’s top freshman in 2024, he hit the transfer portal and landed with Deion’s Buffaloes in December 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took just one year for Williams to leave his mark at Tulsa. He was named American Conference Freshman of the Year after finishing with 30 grabs and 588 yards, both ranking second on the team.

However, once in Boulder, Williams was never out of Coach Prime’s line of sight. Along with Omarion Miller, he paced Colorado’s receiving room, but both paid the price when they returned late from the bye week. Deion Sanders didn’t hesitate, benching the duo for the entirety of the Buffaloes’ 53-7 loss to Utah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Williams’ personal road to recovery marks a minor victory, it does little to mask the larger storm clouds gathering over the program. Thus, the recent team-wide news delivered a harsh dose of reality.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado falls prey to an AP snub

Headline stars like Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter fueled Deion’s early years in Boulder. This season, that firepower wasn’t present, and the difference was clear. The Associated Press backed it up, omitting the Buffaloes entirely from its All-Big 12 first and second teams, something only West Virginia shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Colorado wants to hang in the Big 12, Deion will need more than a portal splash. He will require patience, player development, and a roster built to grow, not just reload.

Without that, the Buffs risk hovering near the basement despite the occasional star turn, and patience is a virtue that’s already wearing thin.

It’s already running thin for Deion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redshirt freshman kicker Alexander Stoyanovich has hit the transfer portal, adding yet another twist to Coach Prime’s ongoing rebuild in Boulder. More names follow, such as Noah King, Teon Parks, and Mantrez Walker, who have decided to test the waters elsewhere. Through all the turbulence, one of Deion’s players still gave him something to smile about, and plenty to brag about.

Colorado’s run defense was a weekly horror show, ranking 133rd nationally while giving up 5.25 yards per carry and 222.5 rushing yards per game. Still, one bright spot emerged, as PFF crowned defensive end London Merritt a Freshman All-American.

Deion Sanders’ star was one of just two Big 12 honorees and the league’s lone non-special teams selection. Now it’s on Coach Prime to stack these small wins into real momentum and march forward with his chin up and eyes locked ahead.