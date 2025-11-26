Injured Michigan Star Ready to Put Body at Risk For Sherrone Moore to Takedown OSU

The College football’s biggest rivalry, ‘The Game’ is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be an absolute thriller, especially with all the drama surrounding Michigan fullback Max Bredeson. After getting hurt against Maryland and showing up on crutches, everyone thought he was done for. The Wolverines team captain puts up a pretty might-backfire statement and ready to put his body on the line for one last time for Sherrone Moore.

“I’m not going to say exactly what it is now, but I’m feeling good, feeling better each day, and I’m ready to go. We’re going to do everything in our power to be able to play on Saturday, and I’m feeling good about it. I’m feeling really good about it.” (insider Alejandro Zuniga on X)

That’s what Max Bredeson said when asked about playing against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even if he’s not at 100%, just having him on the field – even for a few snaps – would be a massive morale boost for the team. Wolverines RB Jordan Marshall says Bredeson is going to play as much as he possibly can. The backstory of Max Bredeson makes the situation even more intriguing.

The Hartland native hasn’t built his reputation on catching passes. He has only two receptions for 11 yards this season, and his career high sits at 78 yards from 2022. That tracks, since modern offenses rarely use fullbacks in the passing game anyway. However, his real value comes from being a punishing run-blocker and a tough-as-nails leader.

Last year, in his senior season, he was a key part of the offensive line that helped Michigan’s running game dominate Ohio State in a 13-10 victory. After that, he decided to return for a fifth season to help the team once again.

Michigan rolled into this season with sky-high expectations after winning it all in 2023 with Jim Harbaugh, but things just haven’t lived up to the hype since with Sherrone Moore. They’ve had their struggles, including two losses and a bunch of injuries to key players like star running back Justice Haynes.

As a result, they come into this game with a 9-2 record, a far cry from Ohio State’s perfect 11-0. But that’s exactly what makes this game so exciting. a win against a top-ranked, undefeated Ohio State would completely erase the memory of their regular-season stumbles like last season.

Can the Wolverines maintain the streak against Ryan Day?

This game is also a major test for Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who has had a tough time against Michigan recently. Despite Ohio State’s consistent high ranking and impressive stats this season (like being first in the nation in total defense with 206.6 yards allowed per game), Ryan Day has a 1-4 record against Michigan as a head coach.

The pressure is on him to finally get a win, especially after the Wolverines embarrassed the Buckeyes last year by planting a flag at midfield. So, for Michigan, this is their chance to make the season right. Compensating for their under-expectations season and beating Ohio State for the fifth time in a row would be something worth celebrating for (yes, if Ohio State slips in the playoffs).

With both teams having so much to lose this weekend, this edition of “The Game” is going to end with one team becoming a meme on the internet, and Michigan will be hoping their recent winning streak against the Buckeyes continues. That way, Sherrone Moore can take a little stress off his plate.