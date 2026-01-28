“Injustice”: Michael Lombardi Gives Up With Heartbreaking Statement After Bill Belichick HOF Snub

Michael Lombardi, general manager of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has always had Bill Belichick’s back. He was the first hire when Belichick stepped onto Chapel Hill turf. Now, with the New England Patriots icon getting cold-shouldered by the Hall of Fame, Lombardi isn’t sitting quiet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In my book Football Done Right I strongly urged and established a criteria for head coaches to qualify for the HOF,” wrote the general manager on X in Belichick’s defense. “This would remove politics from the vote and would avoid the complete injustice that occurred today. When I wrote the book I said the whole system was flawed today’s news confirms that belief.”

Former NFL general manager and three-time Super Bowl winner Lombardi wrote a book titled Football Done Right: Setting the Record Straight on the Coaches, Players, and History of the NFL. The book was originally published in 2023. After two years, it’s become relevant amidst the Belichick hoopla.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the ESPN reports gathered from four sources, during the voting earlier this month, Belichick came up just short of the 40-vote mark out of 50 needed for a first-ballot induction. It was on Friday, January 23 afternoon, Belichick got the news over a phone call that the Canton induction ceremony would not include him.

“Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?” the North Carolina head coach asked an associate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What does a guy have to do?” Belichick was taken aback and asked another associate.

With 333 wins in the NFL, playoffs included, just shy of Don Shula’s 347, Belichick was widely seen as a first-ballot lock. But the committee, a mix of NFL veteran reporters and gridiron legends like Bill Polian and Tony Dungy, ultimately holds the keys to Canton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Belichick is not the only one to get snubbed by Hall of Fame voting. In his book, Lombardi laid out a blueprint to shake up Hall of Fame voting. The now North Carolina general manager penned down the rules that could finally get stalwarts like Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves, and Marty Schottenheimer their rightful spot in Canton.

Back in December 2024, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Coughlin, was passed over, and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren was handed the nomination.

The Hall of Fame shook up its voting system in 2024 for the 2025 class onward. Fifty voters in the Senior, Coach, and Contributor categories each get three votes. At least one finalist will make Canton, but no more than three can. Hit 80%, and you’re in. If no one reaches that mark, the top vote-getter takes the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what made the voters go on the back foot when it came to Belichick’s turn to hit the Hall of Fame stage?

The factors that held back Bill Belichick from wearing the Hall of Fame crown

As reported by ESPN, Belichick’s past has been plagued with controversy, which is what resurfaced during the voting. Both Spygate and Deflategate came off as the big factors behind Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the scenes, an anonymous source said Hall voter Polian, a former GM of Patriots rivals and long-time Robert Kraft supporter, urged Belichick to ‘wait a year,’ to pay his Spygate dues. The 2007 cheating scandal cost the Patriots a first-round pick, $500K in team fines, and $250K for Belichick himself.

The 2025 vote signals a shift in the Hall of Fame game. Back in the day, first-ballot induction was a near-lock for coaches with elite resumes. Today, voters are weighing legacy, context, and controversy like never before.

Even though Belichick remains eligible to be inducted in a future class, he might be standing on hot coal in Chapel Hill. The North Carolina head coach might have survived the latest coaching carousel. But the 2026 season welcomes the Tar Heels with a gauntlet of 10 bowl-eligible teams. This might lead to Belichick losing his head coaching job.