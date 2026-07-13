Internal Investigation Into Sherrone Moore Controversy Puts Michigan AD Warde Manuel’s Future in Jeopardy

Michigan’s Board of Regents will meet Thursday to decide Warde Manuel’s fate after a $12 million internal investigation into how his office handled the Sherrone Moore firing and the misconduct at its center. The probe, led by Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, was tasked with reviewing what senior leaders knew, when they knew it, and whether university policies were followed.

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The Board of Regents holds ultimate authority over major university decisions, including the power to hire and remove the athletic director. Emergency meetings are rare and typically reserved for urgent governance or legal issues, signaling that Manuel’s position is now a top-level concern. Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger revealed that the school’s top bosses are prepping for a heavy response to the investigation. An official announcement on Manuel’s status could come as early as this week.

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What makes this moment different is the money trail. The regents did not just order a review. They paid the Chicago law firm more than $12 million to dig into what the athletic department knew and when. Spending at that level points to crisis management, not routine compliance work.

It started last December when Michigan abruptly fired its head football coach, Sherrone Moore. Moore lost his job after an internal review uncovered a prohibited relationship with his executive assistant, Paige Shivers. The fallout escalated quickly after his dismissal. Moore was arrested and later placed on probation for stalking and harassing his former assistant.

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Not to mention, Paige Shivers struck back and filed a civil lawsuit against Michigan in Washtenaw just a few days ago.

She is accusing the school of allegedly withholding public records and manipulating Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests just to keep that Jenner & Block investigation completely hidden from the public. Shiver’s lawsuit demands the immediate release of internal emails between Moore and Warde Manuel that contain highly sensitive keywords related to their relationship and its fallout.

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For an AD who once insisted his words were “not getting through,” the paper trail now tells a harsher story. If the emails Shiver wants released become public, they could suggest Manuel had more knowledge than he has acknowledged.

As athletic director, Manuel is responsible for enforcing university conduct policies and ensuring a safe workplace for staff. If internal emails show he knew about a prohibited relationship between a head coach and a subordinate and did not act, that could expose Michigan to legal liability and raise questions about his fitness to lead the department.

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Shiver’s lawsuit has amplified the pressure by demanding the release of internal emails, but the core threat to Manuel remains the regents’ response to the Jenner & Block findings.

With the Jenner & Block report now complete, the regents’ Thursday meeting is expected to focus on whether Manuel can remain in his role. Multiple outlets have reported that the university is discussing possible exit terms, though no final decision has been announced.

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Removing Warde Manuel would come with a significant price tag

Manuel is not an easy or cheap exit. He signed a five-year extension in late 2024 worth about $2 million a year. If the university terminates him without cause, his contract could obligate Michigan to pay up to three years of severance. That is real money, but not impossible for a program under this much heat.

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An official announcement of what the university plans to do is expected to drop at any moment this week. The timing is brutal for Michigan. A new football coach, a new basketball coach, and a potential new AD all at once would be a historic overhaul.

For regents who have already shown they will spend millions to find answers, starting fresh may look cleaner than keeping Manuel. Three new leaders. A fresh start. But if the investigation found serious lapses in Manuel’s oversight, a clean slate may be the only way for Michigan to regain trust.