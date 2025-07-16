Iowa QB Mark Gronowski Hit With 6,302-Yard Reality in Blunt Big Ten Projection

New team. New conference, new pressure. For Mark Gronowski, the move to Iowa was supposed to be the next big step in an already accomplished career. But with the first round of Big Ten QB rankings now out, his place on the list shows that the welcome isn’t exactly warm. Meanwhile, one returning star has quietly built a 6,302-yard résumé that now towers over the rest of the competition.

Andy Staples at On3 just dropped his preseason Top 10 Big Ten quarterback rankings, and Iowa’s newcomer Mark Gronowski lands at the bottom. For a QB whose legacy was built in the FCS, it’s an honest assessment. Yes, he’s coming to Iowa with over 10,000 passing yards under his belt. But now he’s tasked with shaking up an offense that ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in both production and expectations. It’s a cautious nod, given that nearly every QB ranked above him has Big Ten experience.

Andy highlights Gronowski’s pedigree. “The 2023 Walter Payton Award, essentially the FCS Heisman Trophy winner at South Dakota State led the Jackrabbits to the national title that season.” But with a caveat that justified his ranking at the bottom. “He was limited by injury in the spring, so we’re still not sure what he’ll look like in Iowa’s offense.”

He did end his review with an optimistic outlook for Mark. “But if he gives the Hawkeyes functional QB play for the first time since C.J. Beathard roamed Kinnick Stadium, then the Hawkeyes could have a huge season.” That’s a big “if.” Iowa hasn’t had consistent quarterback play across a full season in years, and Gronowski now carries that hope.

And now, for those wondering where the benchmark lies, it’s set high. At the top of the list sits Penn State’s Drew Allar, whose Big Ten résumé already includes 6,302 career passing yards and a growing national spotlight. This gives Gronowski a clear model to chase. But for Allar, this ranking only further increases the pressure to perform for the coming season.

From potential to proof: Drew Allar and the weight of expectations

Few players in college football carry more weight on their shoulders this fall than Drew Allar. Touted as the arm that could finally push Penn State into elite territory, Allar enters 2025 as the face of a program tired of falling just short. The expectations are massive. And this season, there’s nowhere to hide.

After steering the Nittany Lions to their first-ever CFP appearance and a Big Ten title game in 2024, Allar could have gone to the NFL. He chose to return, and he is focused on the goal of a championship. “We didn’t just come back to come back. We have to be working on a different level.” Allar said recently. Head coach James Franklin says the decision signals more than continuity; it shows purpose.

But there is good news, as Allar isn’t returning to a patchwork cast. Coach Franklin has ensured that his signal caller has weapons around him. This includes both elite running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. On top of that, the transfer portal also brought premium wide receivers in the form of Syracuse’s Trebor Pena, Troy’s Devonte Ross, and USC’s Kyron Hudson. This gives Allar an entirely revamped and explosive wide receiving group that’s already turning heads. Once you add in the new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, all that remains is to see how far Allar can carry this team.

One quarterback is trying to crash the Big Ten elite. The other is trying to stay there. Gronowski and Allar represent two different paths converging in the same spotlight. But when the season kicks off, past wins won’t matter. Execution will. And with championship hopes and reputations on the line, both will be racing to prove their place at the top.