Iowa State Faces Backlash over Casino NIL Deal After Lucas Tenbrock News

Matt Campbell may have just delivered Iowa State’s first-ever double-digit win season and a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game. That high-water mark has quickly been overshadowed by an offseason development that’s left some Cyclone fans—and insiders—raising an eyebrow. While Campbell readies his program for another crack at the title in 2025, it’s not the roster turnover or the tougher schedule that has people buzzing. It’s an NIL deal that, depending on who you ask, either screams “financial savvy” or just feels… well, “icky.”

The Iowa State athletic collective announced a headline-grabbing partnership with an elite casino resort. In a vacuum, this looks like a clear win—big money, big exposure, and a solid power play in a crowded NIL arms race. But context is everything, and in Ames, context includes a not-so-distant gambling scandal that saw student-athletes booted for placing bets. That backdrop makes the casino tie-in hit differently. As Heartland College Sports‘ Pete Mundo almost spoke for everyone, “Casinos weren’t built on you and I winning, I promise you that… It just feels a little gross.”

Mundo even listed the Cyclones as Big 12 “losers” this week—not for roster moves or coaching turnover, but because of this new NIL arrangement. “It’s America,” he added, “but you think about Iowa State and some of their recent history with athletes gambling… I guess we can talk about promoting casinos. I guess that’s their game.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The irony is thick: NCAA athletes are banned from placing bets of any kind, even in states where it’s legal. Meanwhile, their school can leverage the industry for NIL dollars. Jamie Pollard and company have been crystal clear about the need to “get the bag” and keep up in the evolving college sports economy, but this one struck a nerve. The optics? Not great. The necessity? Arguably unavoidable.

AD

On the field, the Cyclones are at a bit of a crossroads. The 2024 season was a breakthrough, yes—but Iowa State is now tasked with replacing serious firepower. Gone are 1,000-yard receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, both now chewing up yards for the Houston Texans. QB1 Rocco Becht remains under center, but he’ll need new weapons to stretch the field. Enter East Carolina transfer Chase Sowell, who will be counted on to become that deep threat and give Becht someone to trust in key moments. If Sowell delivers, Iowa State’s passing game could remain one of the most explosive in the conference.

Vegas isn’t buying. FanDuel Sportsbook pegs the Cyclones’ win total at 7.5 with juice on the under—a notable dip from the heights of 2024. That projection places Iowa State eighth in the Big 12 and firmly on the bowl eligibility bubble. It’s a surprising projection for a team that just played for a conference title. Then again, that title game came after a season in which a number of close wins broke Iowa State’s way. Replicating that magic won’t be easy.

The schedule certainly won’t help. The Cyclones face four teams with better Big 12 title odds. Arizona State, BYU, Kansas State, and TCU—all of whom pose stylistic challenges on both sides of the ball. Coach Matt Campbell’s veteran-heavy defense will need to come out swinging from Week 1, especially as the offense finds its rhythm with a new-look receiving corps. And in a league where depth and explosiveness tend to separate the contenders from the pretenders, every down matters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Campbell’s Iowa State scores top kicker amid NIL fallout

You lose some, you gain some. And while Iowa State may be catching heat over a controversial NIL casino partnership, Matt Campbell & Co. kicked off a game-changer—literally. Lucas Tenbrock, a five-star kicker and punter from St. Charles, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Cyclones on June 18. It might just be the kind of under-the-radar win that pays dividends on Saturdays.

Tenbrock isn’t just another leg. He has the leg. According to Chris Sailer Kicking rankings, he’s the No. 1 punter in the 2026 class and also ranks No. 22 nationally among kickers. His tape shows a booming kickoff specialist with the range to confidently hit field goals from 55+ yards out—something few college programs can say about a recruit, let alone a rising high school senior.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ten joins an increasingly promising 2026 Iowa State class that’s suddenly shaping into the best of the Matt Campbell era. Alongside fellow June 18 commit Bryson Williams, a talented safety, the Cyclones now have 17 total pledges in the fold. As of now, the class sits at No. 32 nationally per 247Sports.