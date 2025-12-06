Iowa State Faces Urgent Transfer Portal Setback After Matt Campbell’s Exit to Penn State

It’s that season again, the transfer-portal shivers are back. And now Iowa State Cyclones finds itself on the brink, with cornerback Quentin Taylor ready to smash the ‘SWAP’ button. But what nobody in Cyclone country expected was head coach Matt Campbell bailing out, too.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Iowa State redshirt freshman cornerback Quentin Taylor is entering the transfer portal, his agency @thebizofathlete tells @chris_hummer and me,” reported CBS Sports’ analyst Matt Zenitz on December 5.

Football is in Quentin Taylor’s DNA. As the nephew of Brandon Merriweather, a 2007 first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowl safety, he is no stranger to the game. But with Campbell heading out, Taylor’s future at Iowa State now looks uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…