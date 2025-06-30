Iowa State Prodigy Puts Stefon Diggs on Notice With Clear Message

Every kid who grows up loving football has their heroes—those highlight-reel stars who feel untouchable, the ones you try to imitate in the backyard and dream of lining up beside someday. For Joey Porter Jr., that star was DeAndre Hopkins—a master of footwork, physicality, and circus catches. But once Porter Jr. reached the NFL, that admiration flipped into ambition. As a Steelers rookie, he didn’t shy away from the moment—he leaned into it. “I want 10,” he told the coaches. That’s the dream turned reality: the legend you once idolized becomes the man you’re assigned to shut down. For one Iowa State prodigy, that moment arrived with a simple answer during an off-season Q&A. Not a boast. Not a prediction. Just a challenge quietly issued to one of the NFL’s elite: Stefon Diggs.

Let’s rewind to June 29th. Iowa State’s prodigy Ta’Shawn James pulled up to an offseason fan Q&A session with Cyclone Nation. Just a quick hit, right? A little talk about favorite moments, game-day vibes, stuff like that. But then it happened. A fan tossed him the question: which NFL wideout would you want to match up against?

James didn’t blink. “We just had two guys drafted—Jayden and Jaylin,” he said, referring to ex-Cyclone WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. “I play safety, so I’ll be guarding the slots. I think I want to go against Jaylin Noel, see him again in the league. That’d be a fun matchup.” That tracks—both Noel and Higgins were drafted by the Houston Texans in the third and second rounds, respectively.

In 2024, those two Cyclone receivers torched secondaries all year, combining for over 2,300 yards and 17 touchdowns. Higgins hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and 9 TDs, earning AP Third-Team All-American honors. Noel racked up 1,194 yards on 80 catches, became First-Team All-Big 12, and extended a school-record 46-game reception streak. They led the charge as Iowa State finished 11–3 and capped the year with a Pop-Tarts Bowl win over Miami.

And just when fans thought he was done? James added, “Non-Cyclone receivers? I’ll go with Stefon Diggs. He’s a really nice route runner, and I feel like that’d be a fun matchup.”

Stefon Diggs, he said.

Now, before anyone writes that off as just offseason noise, let’s take a step back. Stefon Diggs, now suiting up for the Patriots, isn’t just some random vet hanging on. The man has 857 career receptions, 10,491 yards, and 70 touchdowns. Even if he’s pushing 32, his footwork and release package are still nightmare fuel for most DBs. And yet, Ta’Shawn James—just a year removed from redshirting—is already circling him as the matchup. But James is no slouch either.

In 2024, the 6’1″, 200-pound safety broke through for Iowa State’s defense, suiting up in all 14 games, tallying 41 total tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. He showed up in big moments too—10 tackles against Kansas and 8 against Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where he also scooped a fumble. What’s more, he did all this while splitting time and coming off a redshirt. You can see why the young bull feels ready.

Looking ahead, if James declares for the draft in 2026 or 2027, that Diggs matchup might actually happen. Diggs will be around 33-ish by then, possibly slightly past prime. But don’t get it twisted—Diggs could still give the rookie a masterclass. Then again, James just might surprise him.

Iowa State’s defense for Big 2025

In 2024, Iowa State’s defense wasn’t just solid—it was surgical. They suffocated passing games, holding teams to just 165.6 yards through the air per game, one of the best in the entire country, if not the best. Their corners clamped down. Their safeties—led by Jeremiah Cooper and Ta’Shawn James—roamed like heat-seeking drones. Opposing quarterbacks barely cleared 50% completions. And the Cyclones still finished 11–3 despite being held together by duct tape and grit.

Linebacker Caleb Bacon, the team’s heartbeat, got hurt in Week 1 and never returned. Kooper Ebel and Will McLaughlin followed with injuries of their own. Jon Heacock, Iowa State’s defensive mastermind, had to get creative—and he did. That defense kept humming with backups and third-stringers stepping up.

Now, heading into 2025? The band’s getting back together. Bacon, Ebel, and McLaughlin are healthy. Jeremiah Cooper returns as the alpha in the secondary. And let’s not forget the Cyclones’ loyalty king, Domonique Orange. The nose guard was courted hard in the portal but stayed put in Ames.

The secondary is where Iowa State could feast again. Jontez Williams and Cooper bring veteran swag. And if Ta’Shawn James continues his rise, you’re looking at a unit with NFL Sunday vibes written all over it. The only question? The pass rush. Last year, the Cyclones mustered just 17 sacks in 14 games. That’s not going to cut it. They brought in four transfer D-linemen to change that. Heacock’s defense is about controlled chaos. But chaos only works if you finish the job. More sacks in 2025 could turn Iowa State from a really good defense into a downright scary one. Dreams do come true. Ask Joey Porter Jr.