Iowa State vs Kansas State Injury Report: Quintuple Blow for Matt Campbell

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Aug 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

Farmageddon hasn’t even kicked off yet, and Iowa State already looks like it lost the coin toss with the football gods. The Cyclones are packing their bags for Dublin, but Matt Campbell’s got a carry-on full of problems—five, to be exact. And they all sit in the trenches.

The Big 12 dropped its first injury report of the year, and it hit Ames like a sledgehammer. Iowa State will be without (6#8) Makai Sat, (#70) Trevor Buhr, (#73) Deylin Hasert, (#74) Derek Jensen, and (#78) Will Tompkins. Buhr and Hasert? They weren’t just names on the roster; they were supposed to be the anchors inside, the steady hands to keep Rocco Becht standing upright and the run game humming. Now? Campbell’s got some work to do.

Trevor Buhr, especially, stings. The sophomore closed 2024 strong, starting the last four games at left guard and finally looking like the lineman who could settle the interior next to Dylan Barrett and Brendan Black. Iowa State’s offense lived off trench dominance last season. They weren’t pretty, but they punched you in the mouth—31.9 points per game, ground-and-pound, grind-you-down football. That identity is now duct-taped together against a Kansas State defense that’s already known for feasting on shaky lines.

So yeah, Week 0 in Dublin just got way less about Guinness and sightseeing, and way more about survival. Farmageddon? More like Farm-apocalypse for Matt Campbell’s front five.

(This is a developing story…)

Can Iowa State's offense survive without its key linemen, or is a Farm-apocalypse inevitable?

