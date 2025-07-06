Is Brendan Sorsby Single? All About His Current Relationship

There’s no questioning Brendan Sorsby’s rise. The former Indiana QB has carved out a new home in Cincinnati, where he’s expected to lead the Bearcats into 2025 as one of the Big 12’s most dynamic dual-threat weapons. And after a breakout campaign last season that earned him two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors and an Honorable Mention for Newcomer of the Year, he’s not sneaking up on anyone anymore. With two years of eligibility left and 19 career starts already under his belt, Sorsby has become a proven commodity.

Before arriving in Cincinnati, he spent two seasons with Hoosiers, where he redshirted in 2022 and then turned heads in 2023 by throwing for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. It was enough to prompt a major portal push, and he’s now firmly entrenched as one of the Bearcats’ centerpieces. And amid all these astonishing facts and figures, his dating life has remained a mystery. Let’s address some of the questions regarding his dating life.

Who is Brendan Sorsby dating?

When it comes to his personal life, Brendan Sorsby keeps things close to the vest. There’s no publicly confirmed information about his current dating life. The quarterback hasn’t dropped any obvious clues through social media either. Like many athletes trying to build their legacy, Sorsby appears to be putting football and academics first during his college football years. That hasn’t stopped speculation; one Reddit post claimed he was dating a woman from Oklahoma State about two years ago. However, there’s no further follow-up on the matter to confirm the unverified claim. And we will leave it to that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Sorsby (@brendansorsby2)

What is Brendan Sorsby’s current relationship status?

At present, all signs point to Brendan Sorsby being single. A deep dive into his public social media accounts — pictures, tags, or public shout-outs — yielded no hint as all his posts have been related to the game. Whether by choice or by design, it seems the Cincinnati QB1 is keeping the focus on the field, and maybe that’s just part of the plan.

What is Brendan Sorsby’s dating history?

There’s very little known publicly about Brendan Sorsby’s dating history. Outside of the unverified Oklahoma State connection mentioned in online fan chatter, there’s nothing that confirms any past relationship in the public eye. It’s a rare feat in today’s hyper-connected world, but Sorsby has managed to keep his romantic life largely out of the headlines. A lot rests on his shoulders as the Bearcats look to bounce back after 5-7 slump from last season.