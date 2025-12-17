Is Josh Cuevas Available For Alabama’s Playoff Game? Kalen DeBoer Gives Multiple Injury Updates

The Alabama and the Sooners are about to throw it down in the 1st round of playoffs this weekend at Oklahoma’s house, the Gaylord Family. This is their second time running it back. The biggest question on every Bama fan’s mind is: can Josh Cuevas return in time to play?

On December 16th, Sooners insider George Stoia III tweeted out the initial injury report, letting fans know who might miss the game or might be limited: “Here is the initial availability report for Friday’s game. OU star defensive end R Mason Thomas is not listed, which means he is officially available to play. #Sooners.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide, ranked 9th, had some bad news with several players totally ruled out for the game. They have listed six guys who wouldn’t be suiting up, including a few defensive backs and linemen. DB Kameron Howard (#6), linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (#20), DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (#21), DL LT Overton (#22), RB Kevin Riley (#28), and DL Jeremiah Beaman (#92).

Plus, their biggest glaring point is that their two tight ends were listed as ‘questionable’, including Josh Cuevas. That’s something to worry about. Josh Cuevas has been very reliable and go-to tight end for Ty Simpson until November 20th. Josh Cuevas got injured during a practice session a few weeks back.

It was right before the team’s game against Eastern Illinois. The injury was to his foot, and unfortunately, it was bad enough that he was spotted wearing a walking boot shortly after it happened.

However, the good news is that OC Ryan Grubb is confident Cuevas will play:

“Josh has been a huge part of the offense all year, so for us, it’s in the run game, the pass game, everything he can do is critical,” Grubb said. “We’ve missed him, his leadership and his presence on the field, for sure.

Just playmaking ability, catching the ball, breaking tackles after he gets the football, which he certainly did last time against Oklahoma. So, he’s been looking great, and we’re excited to have him back out there.”

Despite missing some games due to injury, Cuevas has put up solid numbers. He delivered in clutch situations this season, catching 30 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in just 10 games.

Recent updates from the coaching staff says that he’s “been looking great” in practice and is ready to return. Based on that and Ryan Grubb’s words, we can expect him to suit up this weekend. On the flip side, Brent Venables can sigh better than Kalen DeBoer.

Oklahoma Sooners’ injury report

The No.8 ranked Oklahoma Sooners has its own set of trials and tribulations, but maybe considerably less than Bama. They had four players completely out: DB Gentry Williams (#9), DB Kendel Dolby (#15), DB Jeremiah Newcombe (#21), and their o-lineman – Troy Everett (#52).

The biggest relief for them is defensive end R Mason Thomas wasn’t on the list at all. Which means he’s ready to get some sacks against Ty Simpson. Also, the Sooners got two players listed as questionable as offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (#69) – and one running back listed as probable, Jovantae Barnes (#2).

The Vegas are betting on Alabama to win this one. Early betting odds have Alabama as a 6.5-point favorite. The total points scored is expected to be around 46.5. So, the smart money right now is on Alabama to come out on top and for the game to potentially go over that point total. Then again, anything can happen in the playoffs.