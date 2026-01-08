Is Malachi Toney Related to Kadarius Toney? Exploring Their Family Connection

In the next few minutes, Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes will play their biggest game since the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, facing Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Rebels. If you’ve followed The U throughout this playoff run, you know it wouldn’t be possible without true freshman WR1 Malachi Toney. His aura has simply sparked one big question among fans leading up to this week: Is he related to NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let’s bust the myth once and for all.

It’s a pretty common question since they share the same last name and both played college football down in Florida. But the truth is, they’re not related at all. It’s just one of those weird coincidences!

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything about Toney and where he grew up?

Malachi Toney is the young, up-and-coming wide receiver for the University of Miami Hurricanes. He’s a true freshman who’s already turning heads in college football world. Malachi is a South Florida native and played high school ball at American Heritage, where he won the state championship as a dual-threat player even filling in at quarterback.

Malachi was born on September 17, 2007, making him only 17 when he started his college season early. He had an amazing 2025 season, leading the team with 94 catches for just over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns, breaking a couple of Miami records along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even his dad has a very interesting name. His dad is a former NFL player, a different Antonio Brown who played for the Bills and Redskins, so football runs in the family for Malachi!

Imago Kadarius Toney had multiple drops and fumbles in the opening game of Kansas City Chiefs against Detroit Lions |Image credits: Imago

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Kadarius Toney? NFL career and family background

Now let’s talk about Kadarius Toney. He’s a former NFL wide receiver who had a four-season career with the Giants, Chiefs, and Browns. Kadarius is from a different place entirely: Mobile, Alabama.

However, there’s an uncanny resemblance between these two ballers when it comes to clutch. Kadarius Toney played his college football at the University of Florida and was a late first-round NFL draft pick in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadarius had some big moments in the NFL, including winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and setting a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown. However, his career also faced challenges like injuries and inconsistencies, and he hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2024 season, finishing with 82 receptions and 760 yards.

Are Malachi Toney and Kadarius Toney related by family?

The main reason they’re not related is simple because they come from different families and have different backgrounds. Malachi is from South Florida with his own NFL dad, while Kadarius is from Alabama and grew up as the youngest of seven with his dad a Navy veteran and postal worker. No shared history, just shared luck in having the same last name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have either Malachi or Kadarius Toney commented on being related?

So, while neither of them has had to officially announce they aren’t related in a press conference. The lack of family connections is well-known in sports circles. Reporters often mention it to clear things up for fans. It just shows that in sports, sometimes the last name doesn’t tell the whole story!