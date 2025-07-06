Is Rocco Becht Single? All About His Current Relationship Status

Rocco Becht didn’t just break out in 2024—he left scorch marks across the Big 12. The man led Iowa State to an electric 11-3 season, the best in school history. The Iowa State QB put up 3,505 passing yards (11th nationally), 25 TDs, and added eight more on the ground—33 total touchdowns, second-most in school history. He had Cyclone fans dreaming big, and opposing defenses praying for mercy. But while Becht’s football résumé was going viral, fans couldn’t help but ask: What about off the field? Is Rocco Becht single? Or is there already someone holding down that QB1 heart?

Who is Rocco Becht dating?

Turns out, Rocco Becht isn’t just lighting up scoreboards—he’s also got a steady thing going on with Westly Farrior. If you’ve snooped around his socials lately, you might’ve caught the subtle but steady nods to their relationship. Westly isn’t just any college girlfriend; she’s got her own thing going on too. A student at the University of Florida, Westly balances her own hectic life—writing for “Spoon University,” active in her sorority, and working as a youth leader.

They’ve been together since around August 2021, not long after Rocco committed to Iowa State. That means they’ve weathered 4 seasons of long-distance, late-night flights, and game-day chaos. Still, they marked their second anniversary in August 2023 with a sweet Instagram post from Becht: “2 years with this amazing, hardworking, loving person! These past couple years couldn’t have been better!🤍” tagging Westly with a flick from their date night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocco Becht (@rocco_becht3) Expand Post

While she tends to keep her own social media relatively low-key, Westly’s presence in Becht’s world is pretty obvious. They vacationed together in Aruba back in March, and Rocco made sure to post a snap from their dinner at Papiamento restaurant, captioned simply: “Happy place.” Subtle flex, QB1.

The relationship has also been surprisingly low-drama for a college football QB. Just two people grinding through college life in two different states and still finding time to celebrate milestones, support each other, and make it work.

What is Rocco Becht’s current relationship status?

As of July 2025, Rocco Becht is still in a committed relationship with Westly Farrior. The bond seems rock-solid, and with Becht heading into what could be a Heisman dark horse year in 2025, Westly’s role behind the scenes might be more important than ever. Long-distance is no joke, but they’ve been making it look easy for years.

What makes this duo stand out isn’t just the longevity—it’s the way they manage the pressure. Between NFL dream pressure and Saturday lights, Rocco’s had a lot coming at him. But through all of it, Westly’s stayed a quiet but consistent presence. She’s the kind of partner who isn’t chasing clout—just showing up and supporting her man.

And Rocco clearly notices. Whether it’s anniversary shoutouts or the little travel snaps, he’s not hiding anything. There’s no mystery girl here. Just Westly, holding it down in Gainesville, while Rocco’s making noise in Ames.

What is Rocco Becht’s dating history?

If you’re digging for some juicy ex-flame stories, good luck. Becht’s dating history is about as drama-free as they come. There’s been no public link to any other relationships besides Westly. No awkward prom-date pasts or freshman-year flings popping up to spill tea. Everything points to a one-woman man, and that woman’s been Westly Farrior from day one.

It’s a refreshing change, honestly. In an era where college athletes’ personal lives are often louder than their stats, Rocco’s kept it private. Becht’s family, notably his dad—former NFL tight end Anthony Becht—has played a huge role in keeping his circle tight and grounded. And from the outside looking in, Westly fits right into that picture.

So while fans gear up to watch Rocco chase another record-setting season in 2025, don’t expect a breakup subplot. This story’s about a QB who’s got the arm, the stats, and the girl—and he’s not fumbling any of it.