Is Zabien Brown Related to Bengals RB Chase Brown? Exploring Alabama CB’s Family Roots

Nobody expected the Alabama vs. Oklahoma Sooners game to start the way it did. Not even Vegas. The Alabama Crimson Tide went down 17 points in the second quarter but mounted their biggest first-half comeback since 2021. All thanks to Zabien Brown for making the game even. With his name trending, college football fans started to get a little antsy and began asking: is he related to Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To clear things up right away, sorry folks, Zabien Brown is not related to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Chase Brown. The only things they have in common are the same surname and maybe some clutch genes every now and then. Fun fact, Chase Brown actually do have a twin brother named Sydney Chase who plays in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Zabien Brown is doing his own thing down in Tuscaloosa, making a name for himself with the Alabama Crimson Tide. And boy did he make a name for Bama and potentially put them into the quarter-finals of the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown’s Sports Media (@brownssportsmedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Zabien Brown totally came in clutch in his playoff debut against John Mateer and the No. 8 ranked Sooners. Alabama was in a rough spot early on against the Brent Venables’ squad as they were trailing by 17-0, very non Alabama-esque. Things were looking pretty grim for the Tide fans, and they desperately needed something big to turn the tide (pun intended).

That “something big” came in the second quarter courtesy of Zabien. After Ty Simpson’s touchdown pass and Alabama settled for a field goal on the following possession, the Tide still needed some more to stay in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just 1:26 left on the clock for the half-time, the Alabama DB snagged an interception and ran it back a huge 50 yards for a touchdown! That play literally had Sooners nation erupted the stadium with shock and made the score even to 17-17.

The game is currently in a break. That pick is probably the reason we have an exciting tied game instead of a potential blowout. This isn’t his first pick-six of the season. Back in October against the then-No. 2 ranked Tennessee offense. He picked off the ball from Joey Aguilar and ran for a 99-pick six. That play changed the course of the season for Alabama and might be the reason they are playing today in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Everything About Zabien Brown’s Family and More

Zabien Brown is a California kid straight out of Santa Ana. He is a difficult player to keep track of off the field. He keeps his family life pretty low-key, so we do not really know much about his parents’ jobs, whether he has brothers or sisters, or even if he is a dad himself. What we do know is that his mom, Courtney, played a big role in his decision to join Alabama.

Before arriving in Tuscaloosa, he was a star at Mater Dei High School. If you know high school football, Mater Dei is like the Alabama of high school football. They win state championships regularly. In fact, they were named unanimous national champions for the 2024 season. Zabien was a defensive standout there and was considered a four-star recruit.

ADVERTISEMENT

He put together some good seasons, recording six interceptions over his final two years and helping his team win championships. After Nick Saban retired, he could have gone anywhere. Instead, he chose Alabama for the standard and the coaching.

“Could Zabien have gotten a lot more money? Absolutely,” Courtney Brown said. “But if that’s not what matters to him, that’s not what matters to me. He chose the school based off the coaches, based off Nick.”

Safe to say, the decision to stick with Bama paid off. The Roll Tide took major strides in the second half, and now the hope is they cash in on it all the way to the final whistle.