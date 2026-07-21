“It Sucked. I’ll Be Honest”: John Mateer Makes Profound Admission About Major Blunder That Cost Oklahoma Their Season

SEC Media Days rarely gives you raw honesty. But when Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was asked about the losses that defined their 2025 season, he did not hide. He owned it. The moment he pointed to one mistake that flipped everything, the room knew this was not just reflection. It was a confession that still stings.

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“Yeah, I’ve watched it. I’m not gonna say I watch it all the time. It’s very uncomfortable to watch,” John Mateer said. “Like, it really is, and I learned a lot. I think it’s just not an easy game. I mean, I think on the one play against Alabama, they got me. I mean, they did, and it’s a bad play. And, you know, I got to find a way to not let them get me again. Everybody knows what I’m talking about. I’ve thought about it a million times, you know. So you learn that every play is different, and you go through your reads, and you learn, and there’s keys on every play. So I’ll be better for it. Like, it sucked, it really did.”

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Imago November 1, 2025: John Mateer 10 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_585 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

When it comes to the Alabama playoff game, Mateer knows exactly which mistake everyone is thinking about. The Sooners were up 17-0 at home, and pretty much everybody at Gaylord assumed it was a wrap, and the Sooners just needed to protect the lead. Unfortunately, the struggles caught up with him.

Mateer later pointed to a disguised coverage look that baited him into a throw in the final minutes of the second quarter (just before halftime). Alabama jumped the route for a pick-six, turning a two-score game into a fight. The Tide completed the comeback 34-24, and that single decision became the turning point.

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That play did not just cost a game. It reshaped how the season is remembered under Brent Venables.

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The Texas loss hurt differently. Oklahoma had started 4-0, and Mateer’s early form had put him in national conversations. He had already broken a program passing mark in his debut, raising expectations fast.

After injuring his throwing hand against Auburn, Mateer chose to return in just 17 days for the Red River Rivalry. He was not fully recovered, but the stakes pushed him back onto the field. Apparently, the repercussions played their part, hindering his accuracy and causing him to throw three costly interceptions while completing just 56% of his passes.

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Even now, Mateer does not regret playing. But he also knows that decision, like the Alabama throw, came with consequences he has had to own publicly.

This offseason has been about fixing what went wrong. Mateer worked with a throwing coach to clean up the altered motion he developed after the injury. He also spent time studying coverage disguises, including the Alabama look that beat him, with input from former Sooner Sam Bradford. The focus has been simple. Do not repeat the same mistake.

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With improvements around him and a clearer understanding of where it slipped, Mateer heads into the new season carrying one lesson. In big moments, one decision can define everything.