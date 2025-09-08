“It Sucks”: Kalen DeBoer Sends Clear Message After Alabama Nation Pushes for $70M Call

Alabama’s patience with DeBoer has run dry. After all, the head coach is said to have no excuse to lose this season. But it looks like DeBoer had already started to lose ground after the upset against FSU. The Crimson Tide made up for the loss in Week 2, coming up with a 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe. In the post-game presser, DeBoer accepted the the lessons to be learnt therein for him and his players. But fans are not as patient as players. An Alabama resident who is praying to win the Powerball hints at the growing resentment within the fanbase against Deboer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alabama’s dominance of ULM won’t erase the 31-17 loss against FSU. But it at least granted DeBoer some grace. DeBoer’s boys scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game, taking a 42-0 lead to halftime. In the post-game conference, the head coach shared, “Yeah, it’s definitely important. I mean, that’s all we could control was what we had in front of us. And, you know, it sucks to learn lessons or whatever you want to call it. It is what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This time, Alabama were on high alert all throughout. From the opening whistle, the team played fast, frantic, and physical. No more tiptoeing around. They came, they conquered, and they left. UL Monroe finished the first half with just 43 total yards of offense. On the other hand, Alabama finished the first half with 42 points. And DeBoer could not be any prouder. But at the same time, he has loftier expectations.

As the head coach shared, “But these guys did it now. Again, they got to do it again. They got to have the discipline to do it over and over and over again. And, you know, just the resiliency is probably the thing that I’ll take from them because their response was not timid in any way. It was with power.” But fans will take some time to come around as they are calling for a change in leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans’ patience with Kalen DeBoer thins

The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger and bigger. And a Crimson Tide fan actually became super excited because of it. For the September 6th game’s drawing, the total on the line was estimated at $1.8 billion with a $826.4 million cash value, per Powerball.com. Susie Conerly had already made plans on how to make the most use of the money.

AD

In an interview with WHNT News, she shared, “I tell you exactly what I do with the first seventy million. I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the he-k out of the University of Alabama, and then I’d take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD.” $70 million is DeBoer’s buyout figure. Recently, an IG post pointed out a more glaring difference between the Saban and DeBoer eras.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On September 3, Bama Sports shared a “then” and “now” post. The caption said it all, “Not trying to be a boomer, but it’s undeniable how different the culture is now. Playing football at Alabama used to mean something. Now, it just seems like guys use it for clout.” And guess who approved the post? The likes list had Saban’s daughter, Kristen’s name on the list. It showed DeBoer’s players were seen busy recording a TikTok video.

The “then” video is from 2016. Back then, Nick Saban was in charge, and Ronnie Harrison got into a heated argument with teammates on the sideline during Alabama’s blowout win over USC. That showed how invested Crimson Tide players were in their on-field duties. Little by little, Kalen DeBoer’s boys are getting back on track. The question now is, will the Crimson Tide lock in and fight to keep their coach off the hot seat?