“It Tears Me Apart”: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Makes Sad Mental Health Confession

Steve Sarkisian is celebrated as one of the most famous head coaches in college football right now. However, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns’ First Lady, refused to live with the tag of Sarkisian’s wife. People know her for her contributions to society. Her Instagram bio reads, “Wardrobe Stylist & Philanthropist Inspiring through Style & Service ✨.” That’s how Loreal wants to be known in society, leaving a strong footprint.

Apart from being a fashion icon herself, a CEO, a philanthropist, and also a track star, which most of us are unaware of, Loreal added a new role recently. A huge yet sweet responsibility of being a mother. While she is a pro at multitasking, something is pulling Sarksian’s wife down. The net of negativity that social media spreads is taking a toll on people’s mental health. And someone who is upfront about everything in her life, Loreal did not keep her mental health struggles a hush-hush. Rather addressed it to her fans.

Even though she chose her career path in fashion, Loreal carries that sportsman spirit within herself as she grew up in a sports family in Tallahassee. But she has learned to do it with kindness. As the Texas Longhorns First Lady shared, “I grew up in a house based on love. The house was filled with it, no matter what we all had going on.” She had expressed her concern about how social media affected her mental well-being. “It tears me apart. Everyone should feel love. Everyone should feel enough. Everyone should be encouraged, be inspired,” she said. That’s when Loreal addressed a major concern about how social media is not allowing people, especially women, to feel comfortable in their own skin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loreal Sarkisian (@lorealsarkisian) Expand Post

Sarkisian’s wife is now part of a great initiative. Loreal has started the XOLO foundation. The mission aims to create a world where women feel empowered, thrive, and receive support in the realm of beauty and fashion. That’s when she crossed paths with many women who are “dying on the inside.” Surprisingly, they are the same women whom Loreal considers to be beautiful, successful, and well-dressed. But something feels off, as they are still busy suppressing the demons that are killing them inside. For her clients and friends, who have a hard time with self-worth, Loreal came with some hope. Turns out that she herself walked through that path filled with thorns, and recently learned to come out unscathed. And what has been the key in this process?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Loreal has fostered a mindset that allows her to give both herself and others grace. She shared, “I have not always been perfect. I have not always done things exactly right. But being strong in my faith has grounded me and always gotten me back on track for where I need to be personally, socially, with my family, financially–all of it.” She never misses a chance to seek refuge in her faith and draw some strength. “At my core, I believe the Lord put us here to help others and to use our gifts. I’ve done it through coaching and now I get to do it through fashion and beauty.” Other than this, Loreal is making her circle more positive.

Loreal Sarkisian joins forces with a Super Bowl MVP star’s mom

It’s good to see how the new mommy kept her promise. The Sarkisian couple welcomed their baby boy on April 4. The Longhorns fans were concerned whether they would see Loreal’s GameDay looks this season. However, she assured, “Hi guys, happy Saturday. Sorry for the bare face… I’ll be back to regular scheduled program sooner than later. Um, but for now, I just want to say thank you so much to all of our close friends and family… And, of course, to all of the new fashionista friends and Longhorn’s nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And just one month later, still fighting postpartum battles, Loreal was back at her full form. After all, she has surrounded herself with such vibrant energy; locking herself up in her house might have given her some major FOMO. On May 2, Loreal revealed to her IG fam about her new partnership project with someone special. That’s none other than Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes.

The caption read, “Honored to have partnered with @randimahomes and an incredible group of football moms for the @antoniancollegeprep Preparatory Golf Tournament! Grateful for the opportunity to support such a meaningful event.” The mother of the Super Bowl MVP is serious about her philanthropic endeavors. Randi supports children’s welfare through the 15 and Mahomes Foundation. She has now pulled in Loreal Sarkisian. Other than walking with Randi shoulder-to-shoulder for the heartfelt project, Loreal also got the opportunity to style Mahomes for the special event. In a world where social media thrives on tearing people down, Loreal rises above with grace, purpose, and unstoppable love.