“It’s Been Nine Years”: Ryan Day Lauds Arthur Smith for Major Update to What Remained Unchanged at Ohio State

Ohio State’s offense has basically been running the same system for almost a decade. Through all the coordinator changes, from Brian Hartline to Chip Kelly, head coach Ryan Day has been the constant mastermind keeping the engine running. But he recently admitted on the Cover 3 Podcast and CBS that while they are keeping their core foundation, things desperately needed a fresh coat of paint. That’s exactly what Arthur Smith brings to the table.

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“Well, it’s been nine years, and to your point, we’ve sort of done the same thing, and we’re going to continue to do that. But having Arthur has brought a different perspective, which has been nice.” Ryan Day told CBS Sports.

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Day explained that when he worked with Chip Kelly in the NFL, they already saw the game the exact same way, so their game plans were almost identical. Smith, on the other hand, brings a totally different pro-style perspective to Columbus. While past coordinators operated inside Day’s exact comfort zone, Smith brings an authentic NFL structure. He introduces heavy tight-end sets and under-center looks that complement Day’s high-flying spread concepts.

Few programs can poach an NFL head coach; Ohio State’s advantage is immediate credibility. Day knew that Smith’s 10 seasons with the Titans and recent time in Pittsburgh checked out every box.

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One of the big perks of this high-profile hire is that it finally allows Day to step back and act like a true program CEO. Smith, who dialed up multiple top-10 offenses during his 14 years in the NFL, is officially taking over 100% of the play-calling duties. Even though Ryan Day is still running the same playbook, this delegation gives him the freedom to oversee the bigger picture while trusting the offense to a master strategist.

Smith’s pro-style background is already pushing the players hard, especially 5-star starting quarterback Julian Sayin. Day joked that Smith’s shift from coaching Aaron Rodgers to a college kid is funny, but Sayin is thriving under the pressure.

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The offense is shifting to a more under-center running attack with dynamic backs like Lamar “Bo” Jackson. You can expect to see a heavier emphasis on running the football compared to the last couple of years. And the passing game, meanwhile, will follow a more modern NFL pro-style offense.

The best part about Smith’s arrival is that he has zero ego whatsoever. Day highlighted that even though Smith has run his own NFL teams, he doesn’t want to force his own way. He genuinely wants to preserve the classic strategies that already work for Ohio State, aiming only to push the current offense to a much higher level.

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Players are already bought in: Day reports unanimous enthusiasm when he asks the roster directly about Smith. Day said he makes a point to go around and ask the guys on the team, “What do you honestly think about Coach Smith?” and every player on the roster unanimously loves working with him.

Ultimately, this whole transition is all about teamwork and making Ohio State way more unpredictable for opposing defenses. If this partnership keeps clicking the way Day describes, the rest of the college football world is going to have a really hard time stopping them this season.