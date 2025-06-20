Jackson Arnold Learns Major O-Line News as Hugh Freeze Nears Crucial Auburn Goal

Apparently it turned out that the God of Luck is never going to bless Jackson Arnold. The poor quarterback transferred from Oklahoma with the hope of better days. But Hugh Freeze’s Auburn was not ready to serve him the role decorated in a platter. Rather, Arnold’s hustle and bustle began in the Tigers’ squad. “If I say there legitimately could be like a legit quarterback competition in spring and in fall, like obviously Jackson Arnold’s the favorite, but there is a world where Deuce Knight just looks fantastic and gets into the conversation,” said analyst Lindsay Crosby.

But looks like the narrative is gradually taking Arnold’s favor. On the ‘Rece and Pete’s sleeper QBs for the ‘25 CFB season’ list, Freeze’s quarterback found himself a spot. “Watch out for Jackson Arnold. Very talented guy at Auburn. They’ve got a very good young receiving core and they are probably and there is some pressure to produce offensively and win there. So he would be my sleeper.” So, out of the many factors that would contribute to the quarterback’s turnaround, their O-line is one of them. Last week, Cube Show’s Cole Cubelic ranked the top five offensive lines in the SEC, and he placed the Tigers at No. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On the June 19th episode of the Always College Football with Greg McElroy podcast, the host Greg McElroy pointed out how Freeze’s O-line has improved. Walking into 2025, the Tigers’ middle three (center and left and right guards) bring more experience to the table. Now that’s needed for someone like Arnold, who was sacked 34 times a season ago. “At number eight, I’m going with the Auburn Tigers, and a lot of this has to do with the fact that a lot of guys are back. I thought last year’s group collectively at season’s end was playing really good football. I think Dillon Wade and Connor Lew, once those guys kind of settled into the spots that they ended up settling in at center, in particular, that was a huge difference maker. They finally figured out left tackle was a huge problem spot throughout the first six/seven eight games last year.”

Dillon Wade was moved to left guard last season, and is capable of moving back to tackle if needed. Mason Murphy, who transferred from USC, and Xavier Chaplin, who came over from Virginia Tech, are expected to help bring valuable experience to the tackle position in Freeze’s squad. Commenting on how the Tigers’ offensive line simply has more options at their disposal than more teams typically have, McElroy commented, “They finally get one guy out put another guy in and everything seems to calm down you bring in a couple of quality transfers for Virginia Tech and USC and now all of a sudden I think Auburn went from at best a middle tier group in the SEC last year to a group that could very easily make an argument to be in the top five.”

This was doubled down by Cubelic, “They have that chance they really do. I think Connor Lew, one of the more athletic centers in the SEC. Love the way the young man plays, the game he’s got great body control, great balance and he’s got two guys that can move people next to him.” In Lindy’s Sports College Football National Preview magazine, Lew is listed among the best centers in the country at No. 6 and is one of four SEC centers to make the cut. Still not convinced? Take a look at his stats. In 748 snaps at center, Freeze’s offensive linemen allowed nine quarterback pressures, which was the second-lowest among active linemen. Amidst all this hype, Freeze is on his way to prove himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hugh Freeze is now on a mission to finish the puzzle with all right pieces

“I wonder if Auburn wasn’t sold a bill of goods on (Freeze). If you take away those wins against Nick Saban, what exactly has Hugh Freeze accomplished as a football coach?” That’s how Paul Finebaum views Freeze’s stint in Auburn. Can the ESPN analyst be blamed? No. Last season, under his tutelage, his quarterback Payton Thorne struggled to protect the pigskin and turned the ball over nine times with eight interceptions and one lost fumble.

On his podcast, Connor O’Gara explored the question— “Who’s got more pressure? Brian Kelly or Hugh Freeze?” The answer must have left the Auburn fandom crestfallen. “Hugh Freeze, for his job. Hugh Freeze is the hottest seat of anybody in college football, and maybe I’ll get push back from that… more than Napier.” However, the head coach has turned deaf ear to all the outside noise. Rather, he taps into a ‘Prove my power’ mode. He will be doing that with one simple thing, delivering a season worthy of the investments made on the roster and Auburn’s 93-year-old history in the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The prime goal right now is to bring together an eight-win season paired with a bowl game triumph. The last time the Tigers’ fandom witnessed a postseason win was under Kenny Dillingham’s offense. “Five wins last year was disappointing, but that can be erased from memory if Auburn can get to the eight-win mark or more. Winning a bowl game, something this program hasn’t done since 2019, would be a cherry on top. It’s a crucial season for Freeze’s tenure at Auburn. The head coach is certainly aware of that. Many of the pieces are in place. Now, he and his staff have to put up some wins.” This season, Hugh Freeze is blessed with a proven solid passer, Jackson Arnold. He is blessed with trusted receivers like Eric Singleton, Cam Coleman, and Malcolm Simmons. All these might catalyze Freeze’s redemption plan.