Jake Retzlaff Set to Face Monumental Transfer Portal Roadblock as Ex-NFL QB Sends Warning

Jake Retzlaff is not having an ordinary college football journey. The former BYU quarterback, once hailed as a trailblazing JUCO transfer, now finds himself navigating a murky and uncertain path out of Provo. Having quietly withdrawn from the university without formally entering the transfer portal, Retzlaff raised eyebrows across the league. Questions are swirling about what comes next. And not everyone believes the road ahead will be smooth.

Retzlaff’s decision to withdraw from BYU rather than use the NCAA transfer portal is a rare yet legal maneuver. By withdrawing and planning to enroll directly at another school, he avoids the timing and contact restrictions of the portal, while preserving eligibility for the fall. This unconventional route reflects a broader urgency. With fall camp nearly upon us, Retzlaff must find a new home, and quickly. Meanwhile, BYU’s coach Kalani Sitake has gone quiet on the specifics, saying only that he’ll “let Jake speak for himself,” even as the program opens a fierce QB competition among returning and incoming players.

Despite leading BYU to an 11–2 season and an Alamo Bowl win in 2024, some high-profile programs have already withdrawn interest. According to On3, Georgia and Tennessee are not expected to pursue Retzlaff, despite questions at quarterback. Former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Danny Kanell has poured cold water on Retzlaff’s prospects, warning that his options may be far more limited than the hype suggests. “Not to a top-tier job. Like I don’t think I don’t think he’s going to a top half of the power four type school,” Kanell said during his appearance on the Cover 3 podcast. “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of great options for him,” he added.

via Getty PROVO, UT – OCTOBER 18: Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) during a game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and BYU Cougars on October 18, 2024, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Still, when one door closes, another might crack open. While top-tier programs may be cooling on Retzlaff, not everyone’s ready to write him off. As the quarterback carousel spins into late summer, some analysts believe there’s still a home for him, particularly in places where depth, durability, and urgency collide. One program in particular has emerged in that conversation, thanks to a pointed suggestion from another college football insider.

From Provo to the Plains? The Case for Texas Tech

Jake Retzlaff’s next move remains one of the most talked-about mysteries in the college football world. But while the Power Four market appears cautious, some believe the right fit is hiding in plain sight. Out in Lubbock, Texas Tech is gearing up for a make-or-break campaign with big expectations and even bigger stakes. Their quarterback room is talented, but fragile. Retzlaff might just be the wildcard they didn’t know they needed.

While Texas Tech enters the 2025 season with ambition under coach Joey McGuire and a top-ranked transfer class, its quarterback situation carries risk. Behren Morton battled a grade‑5 AC shoulder sprain in 2023, yet soldiered through most of 2024 by relying on injections before games. But when the Liberty Bowl rolled around, Morton was ruled out due to shoulder surgery, forcing backup Will Hammond to step in. The Red Raiders fell 39–26 to the Razorbacks, capping a season that ended with more questions than closure under center.

For a program eyeing a Big 12 title run, durability concerns remain real. Morton may be back at full strength, but history has shown just how fast things can unravel. In that context, adding another capable quarterback isn’t a luxury; it’s insurance. And for analyst Bud Elliott, the answer lies in the former BYU Cougar. “Like Morton is constantly banged up or out with injury. Like, Texas Tech has to get to the championship game this year. Joey McGuire said it himself.” Bud said during his appearance on the Cover 3 podcast. “Like having a competent backup, I mean, he might be better than Morton. I don’t know. But like legit quarterback battle for a guy that’s always hurt. Like, Texas Tech’s got a ton of money. I would go to Texas Tech. Get a check,” he added.

For Jake Retzlaff, the path forward is anything but guaranteed. His exit from BYU was unconventional, and opinions on his next chapter remain sharply divided. But in a sport where timing is everything, the right situation might still be waiting. Whether it’s Texas Tech or another program willing to take the chance, Retzlaff’s journey is far from over. The question now is who’s ready to bet their future on him?