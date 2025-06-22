Jakob Robinson’s Successor Named for Kalani Sitake After NCAA Waiver Boos

When the Cougars stormed their way to an 11-2 record last season, punching a ticket to the Big 12 title game and thrashing Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, there was one quiet force anchoring it all: BYU’s defense. Now, as the new season creeps closer, Cougar Nation’s got its eyes peeled. The big question? Who’s gonna step into the massive shoes left behind by Jakob Robinson—the versatile baller who turned the secondary into a no-fly zone? Let’s just say, BYU fans won’t have to wait long to see who’s been handed the keys to Jay Hill’s defensive backfield.

On June 21st, BYU insiders Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte hopped onto KSL Podcast to hash out who could possibly replace Jakob Robinson’s elite production. After watching Jakob Robinson tear it up in 2024 — locking down top receivers, snagging three picks, breaking up passes like he was swatting flies, and earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors—Mitch dropped the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: “Who do you think can replace some — I don’t think any one man can replace that production—but who are some people that you think will be asked to step in to replace that Jakob Robinson role?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Mory Bamba is the name that’s got Cougar Nation talking. After an up-and-down ride, Bamba’s sticking around thanks to an NCAA waiver granting him an extra year of eligibility. BYU dodged a bullet here. Without Bomba back in the fold, the Cougars were staring down the barrel of hitting the transfer portal hard. “What a nice bonus,” co-host Matt Baiamonte said on the insider pod.

“Because without him you probably would have dipped into the portal to go get a guy to plug and play at this spot that had a little bit of veteran experience.” Instead, Bomba’s return gives BYU a battle-tested senior who logged 17 tackles, 4 pass deflections, and a monster Alamo Bowl showing where he locked horns with Travis Hunter and came out with two key breakups.

The man’s got the size (6’3, 195 lbs), the speed, and now? The expectations. Defensive passing game coordinator Jernaro Gilford didn’t hold back this spring, laying it out straight: “I’m expecting huge things from him. A guy who is prototypical, as far as the size, the speed, the body type, strength, and everything like that. So I look forward to him taking huge steps. He made some great plays last year. So I’m looking for him to continue along those lines and ‘take the throne,’ and try to become the man in my room.” The throne? That’s no small task when you’re trying to replace a baller like Robinson, who was part of a secondary that ranked third nationally in pass-efficiency defense and tied for the FBS lead with 20 picks.

But don’t let the spotlight fool you — this isn’t just a one-man show. BYU’s got other names gunning for that CB2 role. Evan Johnson? He flashed major playmaking juice last year — just ask Wyoming fans after that highlight-reel breakup. Trey Alexander? Don’t count him out either. But it’s clear the staff is betting big on Bomba. “He has to be the best cornerback in the program this year,” Baiamonte said. “He has to be.” And after that Alamo Bowl performance where he frustrated a Heisman winner, Bomba’s stock has never been higher.

So here we are. Fall camp looms. The Cougars’ 2024 defense that led the Big 12 in scoring D at 19.6 points a game, forced 20 INTs, and helped deliver that 11–2 gem of a season? It needs a new star at CB1. And Bomba’s got first dibs. Sitake’s crew isn’t looking to just replace Robinson — they’re aiming to reload and keep that swagger rolling. The pressure’s on, and the storyline is set: can Mory Bomba go from under-the-radar to top dog, or will someone else crash the party? Either way, buckle up. It’s about to get interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mory Bomba using NCAA waiver, ready to roll as CB1 for Jay Hill in 2025

Mory Bomba’s return is more than just a feel-good story — it’s BYU’s safety net, insurance policy, and potential breakout tale all rolled into one. The NCAA gave Bamba a medical redshirt after he suffered a late fall camp injury in 2023, which sidelined him early in the season. That waiver? A lifeline that lets Bomba come back to finish the job. “Without God, none of this would be possible,” Bomba posted. “I am beyond blessed to announce that I have one more year to finish what I started.” The man’s on a mission, folks.

And that mission? Own that CB1 spot. Bomba’s BYU line—25 tackles and 5 pass deflections—tells part of the story. But it’s the growth that matters most. As Gilford put it, “He’s made some great plays last year. So I’m looking for him to continue along those lines.” BYU needs his length, his smarts, and his hunger to keep the secondary sharp. And with the Big 12’s aerial attacks? You better believe Bomba’s gonna have his hands full.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That extra year of eligibility isn’t just a personal win for Mory — it’s a strategic jackpot for BYU. Instead of fishing the portal for a veteran CB, Kalani Sitake and Hill get a known quantity who’s already synced into their defensive system. And make no mistake: BYU’s 2025 defense is still gonna be held to Big 12 title standards. With Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins gone, Bamba’s return smooths out a pretty rocky situation.