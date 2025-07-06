Jalen Milroe’s Texas Rejection Fueled Alabama Rise as Nick Saban Steered Turnaround

It’s funny how one no can light a fire so hot, it ends up torching the whole SEC [at-least in 2023]. Before Jalen Milroe became a Seahawks draft pick and a household name in college football, he was just a Texas kid who wanted to live out his dream in burnt orange. But Texas didn’t want him back—at least not when it really counted. That moment? That little jab? It became the kindling for one of the most chaotic, electric rises Alabama fans had seen since the Tua-Hurts era.

Back in July 2019, Jalen Milroe—then a 4-star QB from Katy Tompkins High School—committed to the Texas Longhorns. He was seen as the heir apparent, the next hometown star. But by August 2020, after Texas shifted its focus toward Quinn Ewers, Milroe got the message loud and clear. “You’re not our guy.” And if Texas wasn’t going to make him the guy, someone else would. Enter Nick Saban.

Milroe decommitted from Texas and committed to Alabama, where Saban and then-OC Steve Sarkisian painted a vision: NFL prep, fierce competition, and legacy. “Texas dropped the ball,” Milroe would later admit on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, throwing subtle shade at the Longhorns’ lack of follow-through.

But on July 5th, RJ Young didn’t mince words when he recalled the saga and gave us his full picture on his Adapt and Respond podcast: “Everybody in Texas grows up wanting to play at Texas, right? Just like everybody wants to drive a Ferrari,” Young said. “I remember having Jalen Milroe on this show, coming out of Katy Tompkins. And at the time, he was committed to Texas. Mike Yurcich was not yet the offensive coordinator, and I said to him, ‘Dog, you really want to go to Texas? Like, you know what time it is. Why do you want to go to Texas?”And ‘It’s all I ever wanted to do, RJ. I just—I wanted to play quarterback at Texas.’”

RJ Young doubled down: “Okay. And then Mike basically said, ‘You’re not my guy.’ And Nick Saban said, ‘Well, you’re mine. So, did you want to come on down?’ And Jalen Milroe turned in the kind of performances that, if he was consistent, he’d win the Heisman Trophy in 2023 or 2024.” That Alabama offer didn’t just open a door—it launched a career. Milroe took the reins as Bama’s full-time starter in 2023 (12-2) and didn’t flinch. He threw for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns, added 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground, and bulldozed Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to take home MVP honors. He even cracked the Heisman top-6—higher than any returning player heading into 2024.

RJ Young again backed Milroe’s upside, comparing him to LSU’s Jayden Daniels. “It’s not hard for me to see a 3,800-, 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher in Jalen Milroe,” he said. “If he was just a little more consistent… man, he’d be in that Heisman ceremony every time.”

And Milroe almost was. ESPN slotted him in their “way-too-early” Heisman watch list. BetMGM made him the favorite by Week 5 after he torched Georgia. CBS Sports had him neck-and-neck with Cam Ward in their expert straw polls. The hype was real. The numbers? Even more so. He closed out his Bama career with over 6,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards. That’s dual-terror numbers.

Sure, 2024 didn’t go as planned. Milroe’s 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions were tough to swallow, especially after that brutal 24-3 loss to Oklahoma. Three picks—including a soul-crushing pick-six—knocked Alabama clean out of playoff contention. It was one of those days where everything that could go wrong, did. But even then, Milroe still rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. Second-most by a QB in the country. You’d have to be blind not to see the value.

Texas fans can only wonder what might’ve been. They had him in their lap, ready to give it all. But when push came to shove, they bet on someone else [It worked]. Milroe walked out—and into a program that molded him into an NFL quarterback. His story’s more than stats and scores. It’s about the chip that never left his shoulder, and the program that knew exactly how to feed it.

With Milroe off to Seattle, the baton now passes to Ty Simpson or five-star freshman Keelon Russell. But make no mistake—Milroe’s footprint is all over the program.

Alabama’s legendary recruiting run

Just when folks started wondering if Alabama’s dynasty days were dwindling, Kalen DeBoer walked in with a flamethrower. The Crimson Tide’s 2026 recruiting class just caught fire—and it’s not cooling off anytime soon.

Over the July 4th weekend, Alabama landed its 4th five-star prospect when elite safety Jireh Edwards committed. A 6-foot-1, 205-pound enforcer from Baltimore, Edwards picked Bama over Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, and Texas A&M. That’s a statement. The win pushed Alabama into the top 5 of both 247Sports and Rivals’ national team rankings—a huge leap from hovering around No. 40 just a month ago.

This class isn’t just top-heavy. It’s terrifying from top to bottom. You’ve got Cederian Morgan (No. 2 WR), Jorden Edmonds (No. 1 CB), Xavier Griffin (Top 3 OLB), and now Jireh Edwards. That’s 4 five-stars leading the charge—and they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The Bama has over 19 commits.

Offensively, DeBoer’s cooking up something nasty. Four-star RB EJ Crowell is locked in. Tight end Mack Sutter and QB Jett Thomalla add balance to the attack. In the trenches, Sam Utu and Chris Booker bring size and attitude. And on defense? Edge rusher Jamarion Matthews and DB Zyan Gibson are straight-up predators.

The scary part? They’re just getting started.