Jalon Daniels Reveals Rival ‘100% Genuine’ Leader as Big 12 Peers Take Notice

There’s something funny about football rivalries. One day you’re dodging linebackers from the other side, and the next? You’re chopping it up with that same QB over life, pressure, and heartbreak at a passing academy in Louisiana. That’s exactly what Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels found himself doing at the Manning Passing Academy this summer—and what he found might shock some Jayhawk fans. Turns out, the enemy isn’t always wearing purple.

While speaking to 365 Sports at Big 12 Media Days, Daniels opened up about his experience at the Manning Passing Academy, where college quarterbacks from across the country came together not to compete, but to connect. “It was such a great experience because you’re just around a whole bunch of people who understand it just like you,” Daniels said. “As a college quarterback, there’s a lot of people who wouldn’t be able to understand the shoes that you’re in unless they’re in those same shoes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Daniels laid it out how genuine and down-to-earth the vibe was, noting that while the media paints these guys as larger-than-life personalities, the real conversations were about close losses, comeback wins, and the emotional rollercoaster that is being a college QB. That’s when he dropped the quote that turned heads in both Lawrence and Manhattan: “Yeah. So I got a chance to talk to Avery [Johnson] out there too. I mean, such a cool guy. Absolutely 100% genuine person.”

Wait—what? Avery Johnson? The Kansas State Wildcats QB? Yes. Daniels, the face of Kansas football, just gave props to the face of the enemy. But to be fair, it wasn’t just about Johnson. In a world where rivalries usually come with shade and side-eyes, Kansas’ QB1 showed love to Kansas State’s rising star Avery Johnson. Daniels was making a broader point: that being a college quarterback comes with a weight few can carry, and even fewer can understand. The brotherhood goes deeper than school colors. The competitive fire doesn’t disappear, but there’s also respect—especially when you’ve been through the wringer.

Now, Daniels didn’t spend the whole interview singing Kumbaya. He’s got work to do. After a rough 5–7 season, he’s entering what could be a make-or-break year — his 6th in college. Yeah, SIX. The man’s basically a veteran in quarterbacking. But the numbers last year? Meh. Just 2,454 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 picks. Borderline average. Especially after back-to-back bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023 had Jayhawk Nation believing again.

And here’s the kicker — KU lost its top 3 wide receivers. Devin Neal, the bell cow at running back? Gone to the New Orleans Saints. Jalon Daniels is going to have to make magic with a whole new cast. That’s pressure. That’s legacy-on-the-line type stuff. But if there’s one thing he made clear: he’s not folding.

Daniels has weathered too many storms for that. He’s been through injuries, setbacks, critics, and coaching changes. NFL or not. And he’s still here. Still standing. Still showing up. Avery Johnson and Jalon Daniels are going band for band for one last time on October 25. So yeah, maybe the Sunflower Showdown gets chippy this year. And maybe Kansas finally breaks the 16-year ‘L’ streak to K-State. Or maybe not.

Jalon Daniels opens up about his darkest days

Now let’s rewind to the pain behind the poise. Before Jalon Daniels was exchanging handshakes with rivals, he was dialing up family members at his rock bottom. The 2023 season should’ve been his coming-out party—instead, it turned into a nightmare thanks to a back injury that snatched momentum right out from under him. “Definitely not about giving up,” Daniels told 365 Sports, reflecting on that tough stretch. “One of the hardest times for me was being able to play in that 2023 season and then randomly hurting my back in a game that I think we would have had a great opportunity to compete more in.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That back injury didn’t just bench him—it benched Kansas’ whole season. The team, fresh off a 9-win year in 2023, stumbled to 5-7 without their field general. Daniels only managed 3 appearances in 2023. And here’s the thing: this wasn’t new. Injuries have been hounding Daniels since he set foot in Lawrence. Before 2024, he’d never played more than nine games in a single season.

It wasn’t just the pain—it was the silence. The long weeks watching from the sidelines, wondering if the hype had passed him by. That’s when Daniels leaned on his inner circle. “I had to make a lot of phone calls with the people that I trust the most: my stepdad, my Godfather, and my mom,” he said. “And I believe leaning into them and allowing them to be that positive light—because usually when somebody’s in the dark, they don’t really see too much positivity.”

Coming into 2025, Daniels finally caught a break, at least on the waiver front. Two key waivers, one COVID-related and another tied to prior injury, cleared him for a sixth year. Sure, he missed spring ball after minor knee surgery, but Leipold wasn’t panicking. They’re betting big on No. 6. And honestly? So is he.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s now or never. Jalon Daniels isn’t just playing for a bowl berth. He’s playing to rewrite the final chapter of a career that’s been a wild ride of promise, pain, and perseverance. He’s got one more shot to lead Kansas to a Big 12 title and maybe end that losing streak against Kansas State.