James Franklin Cuts Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen Reps After Announcing Cam Wallace Injury Update

Looks like James Franklin has got a lot to prove in 2025. First things first, Penn State Nittany Lions were just a win away from lifting the Natty. But their dreams remained unfulfilled in 2024. They got crushed by Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Like a true sportsman, Franklin might have still digested the loss, after all, not everything always turns out to be one’s favor. But this time he got a problematic tag from Paul Finebaum.

The ESPN analyst claimed that Franklin is ‘incapable’ of winning a National Championship. Well, he has clarified himself that it has got nothing to do with the team. But here, Franklin is the problem. “But they still have the same problem they’ve had since James Franklin arrived from Vanderbilt — they have James Franklin as the head coach. And while he is a very good coach, his record speaks for itself, he is incapable of winning that last game,” said Finebaum. So, Franklin is now treading with extreme caution and is sharpening one of his deadliest weapons, the running back room.

On August 7, the head coach faced the media. That’s when he was asked to run the fans through what’s cooking in the Penn State running back room. It features two veterans, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, aka Fatman. Then there are young guys, redshirt sophomore Cam Wallace and redshirt freshmen Quinton Martin Jr. and Corey Smith. There is bound to be confusion, but Franklin sounded all sorted. He stated, “We got a pretty good idea who Nick [Singleton] and Fat are, right? So, you know, giving them enough that they’re continuing to get better. Similar challenge that we have with Olu [Fashanu] and Tyler Warren, and a lot of guys like that situation. So, limit some of their reps.”

via Imago Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun Penn State head football coach James Franklin speaks to reporters during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Holuba Hall on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in State College. Hanover , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanxRainville/USAxTodayxNetworkx-xPAx USATSI_23538578

According to one ranking of running back position groups, Penn State may be in the best running back situation in the nation, and not just the Big Ten. Now that’s a big advantage for Franklin and co. So, the head coach does not want to waste the reps on the players about whom he already knows. Thus, Franklin said, “Then we can’t give enough reps to the other guys. So, cutting Kaytron and Nick’s reps down and then giving as many of those other guys reps as possible, and then kind of rotating who goes out as the number three each day, type of deal.” And where does Franklin’s well-packed RB room stand among the rivals?

Tom Fornelli ranked the running back rooms in the nation for the upcoming 2025 season. No wonder, Franklin’s boys lead the pack. After all, both Singleton and Allen are returning after pulling 1000-yard seasons on the ground. Singleton is currently fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns in Franklin’s squad at 132. On the other hand, Allen is ninth in program history in rushing attempts. Other than the returners, Franklin can count on Martin Jr., a former four-star recruit. Now, what about Franklin’s other weapon, Wallace?

James Franklin lifts the curtain on Cam Wallace’s recovery

Injury plagued Penn State’s running back room as well. And Wallace became the unlucky one. After playing the first three games last season, he was out with a “long-term” injury. The unfortunate event occurred during Penn State’s win over Kent State. That was indeed a big setback. After all, Wallace had won the role of No. 3 running back and gained Franklin’s trust after looking sharp against Kent State. He raged the gridiron, running nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Flashes.

Now that the season is ready to unwrap, fans are inquisitive about Wallace’s health status. And Franklin tried to give a clear picture during the press conference. He shared, “That was significant injury. So, there’s the physical component that he was still working with, the mental component that he was still working through and emotionally as well.” But Franklin is happy with how Wallace is dealing with so many things just to catalyze his recovery process.

He added, “I see him getting more and more confident every single day. He’s totally ready to go, but it was a significant injury. So, he’s still working through some of those things. He starts to look more and more like the cam we remember every single day. And I’m proud of him. He’s handled it all really well.” With all things falling into place, Franklin is now marking himself safe from the burden of lofty expectations.

On the CBS Sports College Football podcast, he shared, “If you view it as pressure, then you probably shouldn’t be the head football coach. No different if you view being the quarterback at Penn State as pressure, then you probably shouldn’t be the quarterback, right? It’s just it comes with the territory.” Will the 2024 playoff snub heal, or will the gash only get deeper in 2025?