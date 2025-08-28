James Franklin Makes Drew Allar Backup Decision for Week 1 as He Announces Key Injury Update

Penn State finally settled the biggest mystery behind Drew Allar—at least for Week 1. Head coach James Franklin named redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer as QB2 for Saturday’s opener against Nevada. But before anyone thinks this is permanent, pump the brakes. Franklin made it crystal clear: this call is for Week 1 only.

The announcement came after a tight battle between Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik during camp. Smolik, a redshirt sophomore, seemed in the mix, but Grunk’s strong camp and, frankly, his ceiling gave him the edge. Franklin wasn’t shy about why: “Grunk did some phenomenal things last year, very excited about him. Got an extremely strong arm.” That’s the same guy who took QB reps with Allar during Wednesday’s media viewing window—proof this isn’t lip service.

Now, Grunkemeyer isn’t brand new to the stage, but his résumé in Blue and White is short—like two-pass-attempts short. His debut came in last year’s College Football Playoff blowout over SMU when Penn State emptied the bench. One pass got picked, the other moved the chains for 9 yards. Not exactly headline stuff, but the coaches praised how he prepared. “I think he handled the moment fine. He was prepared all week to go into the game. I think any time that you’re the backup quarterback or the third-string quarterback, you need to prepare like you’re the starter, and he does that.” OC Andy Kotelnicki said after the game.

Here’s what makes this interesting: Grunkemeyer was a four-star in the 2024 class and ranked the No. 7 QB nationally. At Olentangy High, the kid was a stat machine—8,401 yards, 80 touchdowns—with a senior year where he dropped 3,517 yards and 39 TDs on defenses like it was nothing. Since arriving in Happy Valley, he’s been working with the same QB coach as Allar, Brad Maendler, which says a lot about the grooming plan.

With Nevada on deck and two more softer opponents before the Big Ten grind, don’t be shocked if Grunkemeyer gets some live-action snaps early. He might not just be a placeholder—this could be the start of him locking down that QB2 gig for good.

Penn State’s latest injury update

Penn State’s injury report is looking a little less scary than last week, but it’s still got some bite. The big name here? J’Ven Williams. Zach Seyko dropped the news on X: “Penn State O-lineman J’Ven Williams has been dealing with an injury recently. James Franklin says that his participation was limited, but was increased this week.” Translation: the five-star big fella is trending in the right direction.

Williams rolled into Happy Valley as the top interior lineman in the 2023 class and a certified freak athlete out of Wyomissing—state titles in shot put, discus, and a 6’5”, 315-pound frame that looks built in a lab. Last season? Mostly special teams. His only legit O-line rep came against Kent State, and that was it. Meanwhile, his teammate Anthony Donkoh—lowest-ranked player in the same class—started every game at right tackle. Brutal reminder of how loaded Penn State’s trenches are. But don’t get it twisted: Williams has upside to burn. He’s been getting looks at both guard and tackle in practice, which screams versatility. That might be his golden ticket to real playing time this year.

Outside the big boys up front, wide receiver depth just took another hit. Redshirt freshman Josiah Brown is shelved for the long haul with a fresh injury. Add that to Kaden Saunders’ season-ending issue, and suddenly the Nittany Lions’ WR room looks thin at depth. Transfers like Kyron Hudson, Trebor Peña, and Devonte Ross are about to carry the Penn State offense. Speaking of Ross—good news there. He’s cleared for the Nevada game. Limited snaps? Probably. But Franklin expects him to rotate in with Liam Clifford, which should keep defenses honest.

And then there’s the edge rush. Freshman four-star Max Granville went down this summer, and the vibe is grim. Could miss most—or all—of 2025. That’s a blow for depth at defensive end, especially with Big Ten play looming.