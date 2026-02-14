James Franklin Makes Spring Game Announcement Amid Mounting Pressure Over Virginia Tech Past

After snatching 11 former Penn State commits and recording a pretty successful portal with 19th nationally, James Franklin’s off-season investments are finally about to hit the gridiron for the first time. Spring football is arriving a bit early for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

On February 13th, James Franklin hopped onto his X handle and released the date for Virginia’s spring game with a first look of Lane Stadium:

“Spring Saturdays in the ‘Burg. Town buzzing. Tailgates rolling. Bands playing. Stands packed. First look at VTFB 2026 #LGH”

Coach James Franklin has officially circled Saturday, April 18, 2026, on the calendar for Virginia Tech’s Spring Game. If you’re looking for a reason to head to Blacksburg, this is it. The game kicks off at 11:00 AM inside Lane Stadium, and the best part is that it’s completely free to get in. It’s basically a huge “welcome to the team” party for the new coaching staff and all the new players.

James Franklin actually brought in a top-ranked recruiting class with 18 new players who graduated high school early just to get on the field for this game. To make things even more interesting, Franklin made the shocking move of bringing back former head coach Brent Pry to serve the role of defensive coordinator. The two have worked together for years, and the players reportedly gave Pry a standing ovation when he got reintroduced to the team.

Nonetheless, the game is actually the main event of a massive Spring Family Weekend on campus. Before the football starts, thousands of people will gather at 9:00 AM for the 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance. This honors the victims of the 2007 tragedy. A powerful Hokie tradition that brings the community together before everyone heads over to the stadium for tailgating and football. There will also be home baseball and softball games going on. You can bet that the whole town will be there.

If you’re planning to go, the school suggests you RSVP on the Hokiesports website so they can send you updates on parking and where to hang out before kickoff. It’s the perfect test drive for the team before they officially open the regular season this September against VMI. However, when you hire a coach of James Franklin’s caliber (top 10), the expectation to win the ACC in Year 1 comes along as part of the package.

James Franklin enters with immense pressure and expectations to match Frank Beamer’s standard

The Virginia Tech Hokies’ 2025 season was a bit of a bummer with a 3-9 record, and this season the fans are not expecting anything less than 9-3. CBS Sports’ John Talty gave the bare minimum for James Franklin’s program after the disastrous year:

“I think you could say it’s as low as making a bowl game,” the CBS analyst said. “Looking at their schedule, looking at the talent they’ve brought in, I feel like eight wins is possible. I think it’s feasible. I think that would keep the momentum going that he has right now. They finished strong on the recruiting trail, added some key pieces.

“Virginia Tech is a program that’s struggled. They’ve not had success since the Frank Beamer days. Getting to eight (wins) would make people feel good, like this is the kind of guy that we needed to come in, to raise the floor of what we’re capable of doing. To rebuild the program that has seen better days. It’s possible they’re 6-0 heading to Georgia Tech.”

People in Blacksburg are desperate to get back to the Frank Beamer standard, which means being a powerhouse that wins conference titles every 5-6 years and never misses a bowl game. The former Hokies’ legendary head coach compiled a 238-121-2 record and four conference titles in his 28 years of service in Blacksburg.

However, the goalposts have been pushed a bit further for Franklin. If Franklin fails to make or win the ACC title championship in the next 2-3 years, he would face the same fate he did in State College.