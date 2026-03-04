James Franklin & Matt Campbell Fight for the Same QB at Kyle Whittingham’s Expense

Once again, the Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin is going toe-to-toe with his former school and his successor Matt Campbell for four-star quarterback Peter Bourque. After things went south at Michigan with Sherrone Moore, the Massachusetts standout decided to reopen his recruitment in the third week of February. Now, both of these coaches have history, and both are rolling out the red carpet for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Georgia was one of his finalists when he committed to Michigan during the fall. Now that his process has reopened, he has rejuvenated the old magic with Coach Smart or Coach Bobo and the Georgia Bulldogs,” Steve Wilftong said on the On3 podcast. “He played in a 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta over the weekend. And now he is in Athens. He talked about the best-of-the-best competition playing in the SEC, the super-rich football history. The fact that they’re always competing for national championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of the reasons why he committed to Michigan are reasons why he is excited about Georgia. The Bulldogs are in the top three right now with Virginia Tech and Penn State, and they have a chance to grab control this week with Peter Bourque.”

Although Georgia is a new candidate in this market for Peter Bourque, Penn State Nittany Lions and Virginia Tech have been adamant about him for some months now. The funniest part about Peter Bourque’s whole recruiting triangle is, it’s a grudge match between James Franklin and Matt Campbell.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy All-American Bowl (@aabonnbc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Just as Franklin landed in Blacksburg, the very first thing he did was circle back to Bourque. Franklin’s been recruiting since middle school. Maybe Franklin’s basically trying to bring his prized recruit with him to Blacksburg to prove he can build a powerhouse anywhere. But it’s anything but easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Matt Campbell isn’t about to let his predecessor walk away with the prize without a fight. Campbell is doing everything in his power to keep the ‘Happy Valley’ dream alive for Bourque. He’s been hell-bent on locking in Bourque. He even made a trip out to Massachusetts in the dead of winter to visit Bourque’s high school back in January to make sure the Nittany Lions stayed at the top of the list. And the word is they are keeping tabs and loops with him ever since the visit.

If you are still not convinced why both powerhouses are going all-out cold-war against each other for Peter Bourque, it’s only a matter of time before you hear his name on national television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter is one of the most exciting young gunslingers in high school right now in the class of 2027. He’s about 6’4 and arguably the best QB prospect to come out of Massachusetts over the last 2-3 years. Surprisingly, he’s very mobile, too. This past year, he was even named the Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year after leading his team to a perfect 9-0 season with 33 total touchdowns.

In terms of the national rankings, scouts are really high on him. He’s generally ranked as a top 10 quarterback in his class and a top 100 player overall. 247Sports has him as the No. 5 quarterback in the country. And the Rivals has him at seventh or sixth.

ADVERTISEMENT

While those two are duking it out, poor Michigan is basically watching their lunch money get taken on the playground. At this point, Kyle Whittingham is paying the price for Sherrone Moore’s sins. With that said, don’t think for a second this is just a way-way dance. It would be a bit foolish to count the Georgia Bulldogs out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby Smart Crashes the Party at the Eleventh Hour

Right after he decommitted, Athens was one of the first places he visited on March 2nd. He even labeled and certified them as a “premier program.” During the visit, Bourque got to sit down for a serious one-on-one with Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

They had a sit-down and dove into the playbook to show him exactly how Georgia’s offense would prepare him for the NFL. He even got to watch a team walkthrough. He was reportedly blown away by how even the fifth-string guys were getting coached up.

Needless to say, when the Bulldogs start sharking around a recruitment, everyone else usually gets nervous. Peter loved his time in Athens so much that he’s already planning to come back for a spring practice. And also has locked in an official visit for later. Now, Franklin and Campbell has their work cut out for them now. End of the day, it comes down to Bourque to see who’s actually going to offer him the best path to the NFL.