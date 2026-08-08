James Franklin Reveals Major Advantage at Virginia Tech Despite Unresolved QB Questions

Virginia Tech enters August without a named starting quarterback, a scenario that usually signals first-year anxiety. But James Franklin isn’t panicking. Modern offseason rules gave his new staff months to build a foundation long before fall camp began, giving them a major advantage.

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“I think the big thing, and you know this, is college football has changed so much,” Franklin said before revealing his major advantage on ACC Network. “Before, you really couldn’t have any contact with them. Like it was in the weight room. You weren’t really supposed to have meetings. You weren’t really supposed to have practice. You weren’t really supposed to be doing those things. So as a new coach and a new staff, that was challenging, right? That made things really, really difficult.”

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When a new staff installs a playbook from scratch, unsettled quarterback battles often lead to early-season turnover chaos. But because Virginia Tech’s receivers and offensive line already know their assignments, whichever quarterback starts will rely on pre-established chemistry rather than panic.

“But now with spring ball, with OTAs, with the meetings we’re able to have, this is like the third or fourth time now we’ve gone through it. So you got a chance, in my eyes, to get out there on the field and operate like a well-oiled machine.”

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But college football is different now. Teams have winter workouts, spring ball, a spring game, summer work, fall camp, and plenty of other opportunities to spend time together. The Hokies also made major changes to the roster, bringing in 27 players through the transfer portal. Their transfer class ranked No. 7 nationally, as per On3. All that extra time gives the players a chance to get to know each other, build chemistry and, most importantly, keep working on the playbook until things start to feel natural.

By the time fall camp opened, Franklin felt like his players had already been through the system several times, despite this being his first year as head coach. That’s why he doesn’t want anyone hiding behind the fact that this is Year 1.

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Even though it’s a new coaching staff, this isn’t a completely new team walking onto the field for the first time. The players have already spent months learning the system, building chemistry, and getting reps. Franklin’s expectation is that they should be able to operate more like a veteran team when the season begins.

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The biggest thing, though, might be the attitude around the program. Virginia Tech is coming off a 3-9 season, so there’s plenty of motivation to change the direction of the program.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s been a little bit different for me is when you take over a program that’s really struggled for a number of years. These guys are hungry. They want to get back to success. The coaches want to get back to success. The fans, you know this area, they’re hungry, and you feel that. Super positive and very hungry.”

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That established system provides a crucial safety net for the program’s biggest unsolved problem: who takes the first snap under center? Because the surrounding offense already knows the scheme inside out, whoever wins the job will step into a fully functional machine.

How’s it going for the QB1 role?

Fall camp is underway, and Ethan Grunkemeyer looks like the early favorite to win the starting QB job. Still, James Franklin isn’t ready to make the call just yet. He has been rotating the quarterbacks through different groups and watching how each one handles his chances.

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“Right now they’re all getting reps, and it rotates by day in terms of what reps they’re getting, who they’re getting the reps with, and then we just track everything,” Franklin said after practice on August 6.

Franklin is weighing completions, turnovers, and operational command. While Grunkemeyer entered camp as the frontrunner, North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker has pushed him hard. Baker lacks starting experience, but his dual-threat mobility gives the offense a dimension Grunkemeyer cannot replicate.

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Grunkemeyer brings real Big Ten battle testing, having started seven games at Penn State last fall while completing 69.1 percent of his passes. Baker counters with explosive rushing ability. It creates a classic decision between a steady pocket passer and an athletic playmaker.

Both passers pushed the offense to a strong 70 percent completion rate in spring drills. Franklin will name his starter soon, but his real advantage is already secured: whichever quarterback gets the call won’t have to carry a lost team.