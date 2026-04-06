James Franklin Says He Has ‘Huge Chip on His Shoulder’ After Taking Responsibility for Failed Season

Even months after being appointed as the head coach of Virginia Tech back in December, getting fired six games after competing for a national title was bewildering for former Penn State head coach James Franklin. The Hokies head honcho didn’t hold back during his sit-down on The Andy & Ari Show with Andy Staples, admitting he’s walking into Blacksburg with big expectations while taking the fall for whatever happened in State College.

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“Well, I got a huge chip on my shoulder, kind of an unusual situation again six games earlier we’re playing for the national championship,” James Franklin said when Andy asked how hungry he was to show he’s better than what happened last season. The head honcho doubled down: “Now, obviously, some things happen that were in my control, and I take total responsibility for that. But yeah, I got a big chip on my shoulder, extremely motivated.”

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It’s a wild situation to be in because, just a year prior in 2024, he led Penn State to a splendid season; their best season in the program’s history (13-3 and playoff semifinals). The Nittany Lions were just a possession away from making the natty until Drew Allar threw the pick. That off-season, James Franklin went all-out and convinced preseason rankings to place them as the second-best team in the country.

Imago November 19, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin during his introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. /CSM Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251119_zma_c04_011 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

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Franklin briefly looked poised for another playoff run after a 3-0 start. However, three consecutive losses triggered a sudden collapse. , prompting the Penn State administration to overlook his previous decade of success and make an abrupt mid-season coaching change.

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Franklin described himself as “completely shocked” by the firing. However, instead of moping, he’s using that rejection as a blessing to jumpstart this new era at Virginia Tech. One of the most interesting parts of this interview was Franklin’s ability to take the blame on the chin. He told Staples that he takes total responsibility for how things went south. In fact, he even admits that he took some “unusual risks” with the program, slightly trying to cut corners.

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Franklin didn’t shy away from specifics regarding his Penn State exit. He admitted that stubborn play-calling and failing to adjust his offensive scheme during a tough three-game stretch derailed their season.

Since the Hokies gave him a second chance, he isn’t taking anything for granted and said he loves to come to work every single day because of the surrounding people.

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“I feel responsibility to coach Beamer. I feel responsibility to Bud Foster. And I feel responsibility to, you know, our Rector, the president of the university and athletic director, and the fans in the community. So we got a lot of work to do. Most importantly, our players are driven, excited, and motivated. We got a really core of guys,” Franklin added.

As the 2026 season approaches, the vibe around the Hokies’ spring ball is noticeably more intense than in past years under Brent Pry. Needless to say, Franklin is clearly on a mission of redemption. He’s been aggressive in the transfer portal to make sure he has the athletes to compete for the ACC title in year one against the likes of Miami and Clemson.

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He’s been vocal about the fact that he has “everything he needs” in Blacksburg to be successful, from the facilities to the fan support. The only question is, can he translate that “chip on his shoulder”?

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Expectations for James Franklin’s debut season

Expectations for Virginia Tech under James Franklin are significantly higher for the 2026 season than in recent years. Then again, the bar was too low at Blacksburg before his arrival. They ended their 2025 season with a 3-9 record.

That 3-9 record isn’t expected to be repeated, as most experts, like Brad Crawford from CBS Sports, believe they can absolutely go 9-3 in year 1. The Cover 3 has even discussed the possibility of Franklin leading the team to 10 wins and competing for the ACC title. However, Vegas is being a bit more cautious, setting the betting line around 6.5 to 7.5 wins. But there’s a lot of “smart money” moving toward the over because of the talent Franklin just brought in.

The main reason everyone is so high on Tech right now is the “Penn State pipeline” Franklin opened up. He brought about 27 transfers with him.

Analysts think that because these guys already know Franklin’s system and terminology, they won’t have the typical “first-year jitters” that most new coaching staffs deal with.

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While challenging for a national title is still a long shot, being a top-three team in the conference is a very popular take. Of course, not everyone is pro-Franklin because of their schedule. To come out alive perfectly in their road games against the ACC’s big three, Miami, Clemson, and SMU, is a big ask for the first-year system, regardless of the talent they have.

So, while the floor for this team feels like a bowl game, the ceiling depends entirely on whether that “chip on Franklin’s shoulder” can help them pull off a few massive upsets on the road end of the day.