James Franklin’s QB Plans in Jeopardy as Matt Campbell Set to Poach Virginia Tech’s Blue-Chip Target

Former Michigan commit Peter Bourque is now in the market for a new home. Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin has been targeting the elite prospect, now that the playing field has been leveled after his decommitment. However, new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell won’t let him get the win so easily.

“I like the way it’s starting to shape up for the Nittany Lions,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong said on March 16, about the likely choice for Peter Bourque. “I think conversations and dialogue with the new Penn State staff have been terrific behind the scenes. He’s always had love for the school, the atmosphere, environment around the program, proximity to home, and believes in the future of this program under Matt Campbell and company.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ironically, Penn State first got onto Bourque’s good books while James Franklin was head coach. But he never made him an offer while he was at Happy Valley. Now, Franklin’s presence at Blacksburg is a big reason why the Hokies are in the mix for the 6th-best QB in the 2027 cycle. But Matt Campbell got to work quickly after he was formally introduced as head coach, and extended that long-awaited offer to Bourque. He actually visited Franklin before Penn State offered, but Campbell seems to have sold PSU to the QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. University Park Beaver Stadium Press Room PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251208_jcd_bm2_0025Campbell’s track record of quarterback development is also an alluring factor for Bourque, Wiltfong said. Veteran and returning QB Rocco Becht is one huge example. Back at St. Ames, Campbell also developed Brock Purdy, who ended up winning the Super Bowl in the future. The head coach also has a good knowledge of recruiting in this region. A James Franklin-led Virginia Tech doesn’t seem appealing when it is pitted against these factors. The QB situation at Blacksburg is also another reason why Bourque may not be interested in VT anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of playing time could have been why Peter Bourque is leaning towards Penn State

The quarterback depth chart might be a big turn-off for Franklin’s Virginia Tech. Right now, their quarterback room is stacked with Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer and North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker. The duo is joined by redshirt freshmen Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand, and four-star 2026 recruit Troy Huhn. At Happy Valley, Penn State’s QB room after Rocco Becht is mostly unproven players. Alex Mansker and the freshmen duo of Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans are next in line. Bourque could become an impactful addition from the get-go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dual-threat quarterback won the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year last season. Bourque threw for 2,241 yards and scored 18 touchdowns as a junior, while also rushing for 688 yards and adding 16 more scores on the ground. He would have been an instant fix to Franklin’s Hokies, since the head coach could need a dynamic QB in case Ethan Grunkemeyer cannot play.

Compared to the hype surrounding James Franklin’s arrival at Virginia Tech, the program has been slow on the high school recruitment front. He currently holds only one three-star EDGE in the 2027 class. Franklin’s connection with Peter Bourque could have tipped the scales towards VT’s favor and bumped them up some places in the ranking. However, Campbell and the Nittany Lions will be able to score a major win, capitalizing on what Franklin should have done while he was still at Penn State.