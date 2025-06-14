Jayden Maiava’s NIL Deal: Sponsorships, Endorsements, Contracts, and More

In the golden spotlight of the USC Trojans quarterback legacy. A lineage that glitters with Heisman royalty like Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Caleb Williams. Two names are beginning to etch their story into SoCal folklore: Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet. Under the keen “QB whisperer” Lincoln Riley, USC’s offense is more than just electric; it’s a launchpad. And in the ever-evolving NIL era, signal-callers like Maiava are doing more than just calling audibles—they’re cashing in, and fast. The spotlight isn’t just about Saturdays anymore; it’s now fueled by market value, brand alignment, and digital reach.

How much are Jayden Maiava’s NIL deals worth?

According to On3’s 2025 NIL valuation, Jayden Maiava is clocking in at a hefty $604,000, putting him squarely in the upper crust of college football’s NIL elite. That number reflects more than hype—it’s tied to production, potential, and presence. Despite starting the 2024 season behind Miller Moss, Maiava’s trajectory shot up when he was handed the reins for the final four games. He capitalized, going 3-1 as a starter, showcasing poise under pressure and a dual-threat flair that has become USC’s offensive trademark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Longstreet, the incoming five-star phenom, might be earning a staggering $897,000 in projected NIL value, but Maiava isn’t exactly playing second fiddle. His leadership late in the season, especially in key matchups, where his ability to extend plays outside the pocket turned broken plays into first downs.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jayden Maiava’s net worth, endorsements & sponsorships

Following USC’s high-octane Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M, Jayden Maiava made a crucial off-field move by switching his NIL representation from NILX to Athletes First, a clear sign that his business team is aiming for more long-term strategic partnerships. As of 2025, his net worth sits at an estimated $5 million, fueled almost entirely by NIL income. That kind of valuation for a college QB isn’t just about the stat sheet—it’s about marketability, relatability, and regional loyalty.

Maiava’s brand strategy is as calculated as his reads under center. The Kaimuki (Honolulu, HI) native has built a strong network of deals across Nevada and California, leaning into both his island roots and West Coast exposure. He’s inked deals with athletic wear companies, supplement brands, and youth sports academies. These aren’t superficial tie-ups; they involve photoshoots, live appearances, and curated social campaigns, all tailored to his personality and play style. His ability to merge community connection with national exposure makes him a rare commodity in the NIL marketplace—authentic and bankable.