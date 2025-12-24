Jeff Brohm Clears Up Rumors on Michigan Head Coach Job Status After ‘Direct Contact’ Reports

One by one, potential options continue to come off the board for Michigan in its coaching search. The latest hard ‘No’ came from the Louisville Cardinals head coach, Jeff Brohm. He made it clear he has no interest in leaving Louisville, reaffirming his commitment to the Cardinals.

“I don’t speak on other jobs,” Brohm said after the Cardinals crushed Toledo in a 27-22 victory in the Boca Raton Bowl. “I’m happy with this one. I’m happy about the victory. We’re going to enjoy that.”

As per the reports, the Wolverines were desperate to bring Brohm in and were in ‘direct contact’ with him.

This is a developing story…