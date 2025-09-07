Jeff Lebby’s Mississippi State Faces Massive Consequences as Kenny Dillingham Issues Humbling Statement

The night in Starkville didn’t feel real. A crowd that had been starved of big-time wins suddenly had their wildest dream served on a silver platter, and the roar of those cowbells hit harder than any sack. Down goes No. 10 Arizona State, down goes the defending Big 12 champ, and Mississippi State flipped the script in a way nobody saw coming. But as the cheers faded and the goalposts came crashing down, a reality check was already waiting around the corner.

Because yes, the Bulldogs actually did it. Jeff Lebby’s squad, fresh off a 2-10 embarrassment of a season last year, shocked Kenny Dillingham’s ranked Sun Devils 24–20. For a program that’s been drowning since the death of Mike Leach, this was more than a win—it was CPR. Blake Shapen was the spark plug, dropping 279 yards and three touchdowns, capped by that dagger: a 58-yard strike to Brenen Thompson with 30 ticks left. Davis Wade Stadium turned into a madhouse, and Arizona State’s sideline just stood frozen, watching the upset unfold.

And Kenny Dillingham? To his credit, the man handled it with honesty. “Awesome environment, it’s good as I’ve ever been in. Fans were great, the stadium’s great. I mean everything about it was awesome. That’s what college football is supposed to be about. Unfortunately, we are on the other side of it,” he said post-game, owning up with humility. Then he added the kicker: “Last year, we won a lot of them, unfortunately we come out of the other side.” A humbling take, but also a reminder that even great coaches don’t dodge heartbreak.

The game itself was a rollercoaster Mississippi State almost let slip away. They jumped out to a 17-0 lead behind bombs from Shapen to Anthony Evans (48 yards) and Thompson (47 yards). The crowd was rocking, the Sun Devils were rattled, and it looked like a blowout brewing. But Arizona State punched back. Trenton Leavitt, the Big 12 preseason Player of the Year, started ice-cold (2-for-9, 2 yards, INT), but he heated up in the second half, stringing together two clutch drives—including a 95-yard marathon capped with only a field goal. When Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh both cracked the 100-yard rushing mark, it felt like momentum had fully flipped.

Mississippi State’s defense looked gassed, giving up 238 yards in the second half. The 20 unanswered points by Arizona State had every Bulldog fan chewing their nails, thinking, “Here we go again.” But then came redemption. Shapen, the Oklahoma transfer who wasn’t even healthy enough to carry this team last year, delivered the throw of his life to Thompson, one of the fastest weapon in college football. Boom. Just like that, the losing streak against ranked opponents—eight straight since Mike Leach’s final win in 2022—was toast.

Fans didn’t just cheer; they stormed the field like they’d been holding their breath for three years. Goalposts? Gone. Cowbells? Deafening. The drought was over, and nobody in maroon cared about tomorrow. But as the saying goes—what goes up, must come down.

Jeff Lebby’s Bulldogs are facing massive consequence!

That’s where the fine print kicks in. Literally. Within minutes of fans flooding Davis Wade Stadium, the SEC’s new $500k storming fine became a lock. This isn’t last year’s “warning first, fine later” setup. Commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear in May: “Field rushing is field rushing, the first time or the 18th time.” And Mississippi State fans didn’t wait. By the time Arizona State’s players were still trying to get off the turf, one goalpost was already halfway to downtown Starkville.

For a program that’s been clawing its way out of the SEC basement, half a million bucks down the drain stings. It’s wild—Lebby’s biggest win as a head coach might also come with the school’s biggest fine of the year. And don’t think the SEC is waiving this one. The video evidence is everywhere: fans shoulder-to-shoulder with ASU coaches still on the field. That’s a big ol’ check heading Sankey’s way.

Here’s the irony: Jeff Lebby’s second season is actually cooking now. Last year’s 2-10 disaster felt like the program hit rock bottom. But between a 34-17 opener at Southern Miss and now this upset, there’s finally juice in the air. Blake Shapen looks like the missing piece, a QB who can sling it and scramble. He connected with Evans and Thompson—two portal pickups that looked like SEC blue-chips all night—for a combined 241 yards and three touchdowns. If you’re building a turnaround, that’s the blueprint.

But half a mil in fines right after your biggest win? That’s peak Mississippi State.