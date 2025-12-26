Jeremiah Smith Names $822K DB Who Kept Him Under 100 Yards as His Toughest Matchup

In the world of elite college football, respect is earned in the trenches, and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith just paid the ultimate compliment to a rival defender from Notre Dame. Before signing off on the season, the Ohio State star gave Leonard Moore a nod that spoke volumes.

“Leonard Moore from Notre Dame, probably the best corner I’ve played against,” said Smith on the December 8 episode of the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, when asked who is the hardest defensive back he has played against.

It draws parallels to when Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase called Browns CB Denzel Ward the toughest he’s faced in his career, and many more instances like that.

Smith got his crash course on Moore the hard way, but still authored the final chapter. His 56-yard third-down bomb in the waning moments of the 2025 College Football National Championship put Ohio State in field-goal range, pushed the margin to 34-23, and officially put the title on ice.

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_198 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

However, it is worth noting that Smith was limited to only 88 yards, whereas his highest of the season was 187 against the Oregon Ducks. As for Moore, he came up with five solo tackles against Ohio State. So, Notre Dame, and Moore specifically, made the Buckeyes’ wide receiver sweat, adjust, and wait.

Moore’s five solo tackles show he wasn’t just covering as he was finishing plays, limiting yards after catch, and stopping Smith from turning short catches into highlights. That’s the kind of work receivers hate because it drains patience and rhythm.

Even though it happened last season, this season, too, Notre Dame legend and Super Bowl Champion Jonas Gray rubbed salt on Smith’s wound.

“He [Moore] actually strapped up Jeremiah Smith in the Natty, but people aren’t ready to have that conversation yet,” tweeted Gray.

“Yea ok🤣,” Smith wrote, retweeting the post.

At the end of the 2024 season, Moore held a stat line of 48 combined tackles, 34 solo tackles, and 2.0 tackles for loss. That’s how trusting in their technique paid off in limiting Smith.

“He’s definitely an elite receiver, of course,” Moore gave a glimpse of their plan before stepping onto the big stage. “He’s big, physical, and good at attacking the ball in the air. So we just got to be as good and better at attacking the ball this week, so be ready to challenge him.”

However, maybe Moore was not enough to seal a Natty. Ohio State’s second-quarter surge set the tone, as the Buckeyes rattled off 21 straight points, carried a 21-7 halftime lead, and tacked on 10 more after the break to go up 31-7 midway through the third behind Quinshon Judkins’ three touchdowns.

Notre Dame refused to fold.

They stormed back with 16 second-half points. But with Moore and Co. one stop from flipping the script, Will Howard hit Jeremiah Smith on a clutch go-ball on 3rd-and-11, sealing the first down and setting up Jayden Fielding’s dagger field goal.

There has been no looking back for Moore after that. Being one of the Fighting Irish’s defensive dynamos, his NIL value now stands at $822,000. And how did Notre Dame’s jersey No.2 fare this season?

Leonard Moore turned production into All-America status

Not many know that Moore fought a health battle in his childhood. However, he never let it hold him back in any way.

“It’s something I remind myself of every time I go out on the field because God has blessed me to be in a position to not be affected by epilepsy any longer,” confessed Moore on NBC’s TODAY show back in July.

In just 10 games this season, the sophomore stacked the stat sheet with 23 solo tackles and five interceptions, production loud enough to land him among the four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award.

Moore’s 2025 chapter came with hardware-level credibility. He was named a unanimous All-American for 2025, sweeping first-team honors from all five major selectors: AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp. However, it has been a rocky ride.

Not much went Notre Dame’s way defensively against Texas A&M, but Moore was the clear exception. The preseason All-American delivered an elite all-around performance, snagging his first interception of the season and locking things down snap after snap.

The box score only tells part of the story. Pro Football Focus put numbers behind Moore’s dominance, handing him a 90.8 coverage grade and a flawless 0.0 passer rating allowed after a shutdown showing against Texas A&M.

Moore’s night took a worrying turn in the second quarter when a routine run stop turned ugly. He went to finish a run play and became collateral damage, clipped by a teammate, and twisted awkwardly at the right knee. He remained on the turf as the medical staff assessed him.

Leonard Moore didn’t need a playoff run to make his mark. What he put on tape last season was enough to earn respect across the rivalry, including from Jeremiah Smith.