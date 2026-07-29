Jeremiah Smith Reveals His Emotional Family Contribution From $5M NIL Money

Ohio State’s superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith seems to be redefining what it means to look out for family as an athlete. When a teenager suddenly controls millions, most people expect flashy cars and loud purchases. But Smith’s first big move was not about showing off. He used his $5 million NIL money to protect the person who raised him and pushed him to the top.

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For Smith, that house is more than bricks and mortar. It is a promise that the woman who cheered at every youth game will never have to worry about rent or loans again. By buying her home, he gave her a secure place to live without monthly bills hanging over her head. Not many 19-year-olds think that far ahead for someone else.

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Once he made sure his grandma was fully taken care of, Jeremiah did eventually treat himself to a serious upgrade in the driveway. Later that same year, he picked up a matte black Lamborghini Urus, which retails at slightly over $240,000. It serves as the perfect balance of looking out for his loved ones first, and then enjoying the fruits of his labor on the pitch afterward.

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_800 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Beyond the sweet gesture, Jeremiah actually has a really smart financial game plan for his future. He explained that his goal is to use his college NIL money to pay off all his major life and family expenses right now. The former 5-star’s setting himself up to save every single penny of his future NFL contracts and professional marketing deals.

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If he gets drafted at the top of the first round, as experts project, which he will, those rookie contracts are slotted to pay anywhere from $3 million at the low end to a whopping $10.5 million annually.

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This real-life success story also completely shuts down some of the wild internet rumors that were floating around. A while back, a satirical post went viral claiming that Jeremiah was playing at Ohio State for zero dollars just to save team roster space. Jeremiah actually found the rumor hilarious and publicly laughed it off on social media. After back-to-back years he had with the Buckeyes, his estimated NIL valuation is around $5 million. Safe to say, he’s officially tied as the fourth highest-paid athlete in all of college sports.

Where does Smith’s money come from?

Ever since his rookie season, everybody big-time corporate in the United States has tried to get their hands on him. Jeremiah has signed plenty of sponsorships with massive global brands that you definitely know, including Adidas, Red Bull, Nintendo, 7-Eleven, and Epic Games.

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His on-field production is so dominant that his hometown Miami Hurricanes apparently tried to lure him into the transfer portal last offseason. According to Smith, the Hurricanes had $10 million ready for him.

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However, Jeremiah turned down the extra money, choosing to stay loyal to his Ohio State teammates and his quarterback. There’s a pretty good chance he might come back, or Ryan Day could convince him to stay by paying him top first-rounder money. For now, he is fully locked in as the number one offensive target under Arthur Smith’s system, and hopefully win the Heisman or any other prestigious award!